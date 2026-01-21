OpenAI rolls out age prediction in ChatGPT ahead of Adult Mode release

OpenAI on Tuesday said it is rolling out age prediction on ChatGPT globally, to determine whether an account is likely owned by a minor, as the artificial intelligence startup prepares to allow adult content on the popular chatbot.

"When the age prediction model estimates that an account may belong to someone under 18, ChatGPT automatically applies additional protections designed to reduce exposure to sensitive content," OpenAI said in a statement.

Users mistakenly placed in the under-18 experience will regain full access by submitting a selfie through Persona, an identity verification service.

In the EU, the feature will be rolled out in the coming weeks.