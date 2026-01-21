Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 11:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Netflix plans mobile app revamp with vertical video feed, podcasts: Report

Netflix plans mobile app revamp with vertical video feed, podcasts: Report

Reportedly, Netflix is redesigning its mobile app with short-form video feeds and podcasts, aiming to boost daily engagement and compete with social platforms beyond traditional streaming

Netflix reportedly plans a mobile app revamp with short videos and podcasts.

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 11:10 AM IST

Netflix is reportedly preparing a major redesign of its mobile app to increase daily engagement. According to a TechCrunch report, the company outlined plans to refresh its mobile interface during the latest earnings call, confirming that the new interface is in the works and will roll out later this year. A key part of the update will be short-form, vertical video feeds.

Netflix’s mobile app revamp: Details

According to the report, Netflix said the redesigned mobile UI is meant to support the company’s long-term growth plans. Netflix’s co-CEO Greg Peters reportedly said that the new interface will better serve the expansion of its business over the decade to come. The update follows Netflix’s large TV app revamp last year, which introduced a banner on the home screen to highlight recommended content. 
 
 
A key part of the redesign is the deeper integration of short-form, vertical video feeds. Netflix has been experimenting with swipeable clips since May, showing short previews from its shows and movies in a format similar to YouTube Shorts or Instagram Reels. These clips are designed to help users discover content faster and spend more time in the app.
 
Peters reportedly suggested that Netflix could expand these clips to promote new content formats, including video podcasts. The company has reportedly launched its first original video podcast this week, featuring Pete Davidson and Michael Irvin. Netflix has also partnered with podcast platforms including Spotify and iHeartMedia to bring existing video podcast libraries to its service. 
 
These changes suggest Netflix is trying to make its app feel more engaging on a daily basis. However, the report stated that Netflix has stressed that it is experimenting rather than trying to copy social media platforms. As per TechCrunch, during the TechCrunch Disrupt 2025 conference, Netflix’s Chief Technology Officer Elizabeth Stone reportedly said the company is not trying to become TikTok, but wants to make it easier for users to discover entertainment through mobile-first features.
 

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 11:10 AM IST

