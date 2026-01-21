Netflix plans mobile app revamp with vertical video feed, podcasts: Report

Netflix is reportedly preparing a major redesign of its mobile app to increase daily engagement. According to a TechCrunch report, the company outlined plans to refresh its mobile interface during the latest earnings call, confirming that the new interface is in the works and will roll out later this year. A key part of the update will be short-form, vertical video feeds.

Netflix’s mobile app revamp: Details

ALSO READ: Cannot shut down Windows 11? Microsoft acknowledges issue, releases the fix According to the report, Netflix said the redesigned mobile UI is meant to support the company’s long-term growth plans. Netflix’s co-CEO Greg Peters reportedly said that the new interface will better serve the expansion of its business over the decade to come. The update follows Netflix’s large TV app revamp last year, which introduced a banner on the home screen to highlight recommended content.

A key part of the redesign is the deeper integration of short-form, vertical video feeds. Netflix has been experimenting with swipeable clips since May, showing short previews from its shows and movies in a format similar to YouTube Shorts or Instagram Reels. These clips are designed to help users discover content faster and spend more time in the app.

ALSO READ: OpenAI rolls out age prediction in ChatGPT ahead of Adult Mode release Peters reportedly suggested that Netflix could expand these clips to promote new content formats, including video podcasts. The company has reportedly launched its first original video podcast this week, featuring Pete Davidson and Michael Irvin. Netflix has also partnered with podcast platforms including Spotify and iHeartMedia to bring existing video podcast libraries to its service.

These changes suggest Netflix is trying to make its app feel more engaging on a daily basis. However, the report stated that Netflix has stressed that it is experimenting rather than trying to copy social media platforms. As per TechCrunch, during the TechCrunch Disrupt 2025 conference, Netflix’s Chief Technology Officer Elizabeth Stone reportedly said the company is not trying to become TikTok, but wants to make it easier for users to discover entertainment through mobile-first features.