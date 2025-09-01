BGMI releases final batch of redeem codes: How to win Joyland Groza firearm

Krafton India has released the 24th and the final set of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) , taking the overall count to 1,200. Each set offers 50 unique codes that unlock rewards such as exclusive outfits, weapon skins, and other in-game enhancements. The latest batch also includes a special code for the Joyland Groza, a limited-edition firearm.

Players can redeem these codes via BGMI’s official rewards portal, with validity lasting until September 12, 2025, only. Krafton has also warned that codes accessed or activated through unofficial sources will not be accepted.

BGMI’s final set of official redeem codes: ELZBZCCSV4CHNHUA

ELZCZXQFAXDHHE58

ELZDZT9E5JH5W9X5

ELZEZAUXVMW43Q9D

ELZFZHBMEEC7C4H7

ELZGZGMFJQDNSHEW

ELZHZEWFDF4VSRJV

ELZIZMKQTRXWJ3XK

ELZJZMKEN88A83UD

ELZKZPG4CHVVRJBT

ELZLZQ7H6HN9HMH9

ELZMZ95U3CJ7R4P4

ELZNZTTFG55NBC5V

ELZOZV8DDEKFMWXA

ELZPZEKJGE7D6G8D

ELZQZHNWMCMRH8SK

ELZRZHU9TDER7EVR

ELZVZKM9RVMA398C

ELZTZR3C9CR6KVV6

ELZUZBEANCKS6JJ5

ELZBAZUW65R7FKTK

ELZBBZDKDC6NTC4G

ELZBCZU9D5DPFVUV

ELZBDZCGN8FVTQJG

ELZBEZMDKVJAN6SA

ELZBFZFAQFRNEP6V

ELZBGZWH39J5XS3R

ELZBHZCXEFR3BK5X

ELZBIZGMWGQ838VJ

ELZBJZSHA3BPASHM

ELZBKZ96N43WNMAB

ELZBLZNFBB797MB3

ELZBMZWC4GUNN4XG

ELZBNZ6KN6KDCECP

ELZBOZHXGMNEGW6U

ELZBPZ4N7XBAFC7D

ELZBQZ5VGVS74538

ELZBRZR3FWGWKJEW

ELZBVZANE3SKX9RF

ELZBTZT4F9M9F5NK

ELZBUZ7FK3MG8U5F

ELZCAZPUHMNVXV6S

ELZCBZ9VVW63X75N

ELZCCZ7FBQ9EJHDH

ELZCDZJTTSWWPC6P

ELZCEZGHWDHT63NG

ELZCFZ6XV4HFP5F5

ELZCGZHRF3R5H4MM

ELZCHZUBXGW3V9W4

ELZCIZ35WMTJHQAU How to redeem BGMI official codes Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards: Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.

Type in your in-game character ID.

Enter the correct redemption code.

Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully’ will appear.

Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox. ALSO READ: BGMI redeem codes for August 29: Here's how to win Savage Totem backpack