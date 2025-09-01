Home / Technology / Tech News / BGMI releases final batch of redeem codes: How to win Joyland Groza firearm

BGMI releases final batch of redeem codes: How to win Joyland Groza firearm

Krafton India on September 1 released the final batch of BGMI redeem codes, including a special one that grants the Joyland Groza firearm. These codes can only be redeemed till Sept 12

BGMI
BGMI
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 12:47 PM IST
Krafton India has released the 24th and the final set of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), taking the overall count to 1,200. Each set offers 50 unique codes that unlock rewards such as exclusive outfits, weapon skins, and other in-game enhancements. The latest batch also includes a special code for the Joyland Groza, a limited-edition firearm.
 
Players can redeem these codes via BGMI’s official rewards portal, with validity lasting until September 12, 2025, only. Krafton has also warned that codes accessed or activated through unofficial sources will not be accepted. 
ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire Max: September 1 redeem codes to win diamonds, skins, more

BGMI’s final set of official redeem codes:

  • ELZBZCCSV4CHNHUA
  • ELZCZXQFAXDHHE58
  • ELZDZT9E5JH5W9X5
  • ELZEZAUXVMW43Q9D
  • ELZFZHBMEEC7C4H7
  • ELZGZGMFJQDNSHEW
  • ELZHZEWFDF4VSRJV
  • ELZIZMKQTRXWJ3XK
  • ELZJZMKEN88A83UD
  • ELZKZPG4CHVVRJBT
  • ELZLZQ7H6HN9HMH9
  • ELZMZ95U3CJ7R4P4
  • ELZNZTTFG55NBC5V
  • ELZOZV8DDEKFMWXA
  • ELZPZEKJGE7D6G8D
  • ELZQZHNWMCMRH8SK
  • ELZRZHU9TDER7EVR
  • ELZVZKM9RVMA398C
  • ELZTZR3C9CR6KVV6
  • ELZUZBEANCKS6JJ5
  • ELZBAZUW65R7FKTK
  • ELZBBZDKDC6NTC4G
  • ELZBCZU9D5DPFVUV
  • ELZBDZCGN8FVTQJG
  • ELZBEZMDKVJAN6SA
  • ELZBFZFAQFRNEP6V
  • ELZBGZWH39J5XS3R
  • ELZBHZCXEFR3BK5X
  • ELZBIZGMWGQ838VJ
  • ELZBJZSHA3BPASHM
  • ELZBKZ96N43WNMAB
  • ELZBLZNFBB797MB3
  • ELZBMZWC4GUNN4XG
  • ELZBNZ6KN6KDCECP
  • ELZBOZHXGMNEGW6U
  • ELZBPZ4N7XBAFC7D
  • ELZBQZ5VGVS74538
  • ELZBRZR3FWGWKJEW
  • ELZBVZANE3SKX9RF
  • ELZBTZT4F9M9F5NK
  • ELZBUZ7FK3MG8U5F
  • ELZCAZPUHMNVXV6S
  • ELZCBZ9VVW63X75N
  • ELZCCZ7FBQ9EJHDH
  • ELZCDZJTTSWWPC6P
  • ELZCEZGHWDHT63NG
  • ELZCFZ6XV4HFP5F5
  • ELZCGZHRF3R5H4MM
  • ELZCHZUBXGW3V9W4
  • ELZCIZ35WMTJHQAU
 

How to redeem BGMI official codes

Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
  • Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
  • Type in your in-game character ID.
  • Enter the correct redemption code.
  • Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully’ will appear.
  • Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.

Redemption rules

  • Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
  • Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
  • If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
  • Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
  • Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
  • Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.
ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire Max: September 1 redeem codes to win diamonds, skins, more

Topics :online gamesonline gamingGaming

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

