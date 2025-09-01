Huawei Mate XTs tri-fold device may launch on September 4: What to expect

Huawei is reportedly set to launch its second-generation tri-foldable smartphone, the Mate XTs, on September 4 in China. A teaser released by the company signals the debut, with pre-orders expected to begin shortly after. The development comes at a time when Samsung, during its latest earnings call, confirmed plans to launch its first tri-fold device, the Galaxy G Fold , later this year. If true, Huawei will have introduced two tri-fold generations before its rival enters the segment. However, Huawei’s offering will be limited to select regions while Samsung could go global with its model.

Huawei Mate XTs: What to expect

The Mate XTs is expected to refine rather than reinvent the design of the original Mate XT. Reports suggest Huawei will retain the map-style folding structure, octagon-shaped camera module, and overall form factor of its predecessor.

Key upgrades tipped for the Mate XTs include: Processor: Powered by the new HiSilicon Kirin 9020-series chip with satellite support, an upgrade over the Kirin 9010 in the Mate XT.

Powered by the new HiSilicon Kirin 9020-series chip with satellite support, an upgrade over the Kirin 9010 in the Mate XT. Stylus support: A notable addition, particularly as Samsung’s latest foldables controversially dropped stylus compatibility.

A notable addition, particularly as Samsung's latest foldables controversially dropped stylus compatibility. New colour option: A white-gold finish, in addition to the earlier red-gold and black-gold versions. Samsung Galaxy G Fold: What to expect Samsung is also preparing to enter the tri-fold market with the Galaxy G Fold, expected later this year. Earlier leaks suggest a device with: