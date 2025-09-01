Huawei Mate XTs tri-fold device may launch on September 4: What to expect

Huawei Mate XTs: What to expect
Key upgrades tipped for the Mate XTs include:
- Processor: Powered by the new HiSilicon Kirin 9020-series chip with satellite support, an upgrade over the Kirin 9010 in the Mate XT.
- Stylus support: A notable addition, particularly as Samsung’s latest foldables controversially dropped stylus compatibility.
- New colour option: A white-gold finish, in addition to the earlier red-gold and black-gold versions.
Samsung Galaxy G Fold: What to expect
- Three foldable display panels on one side
- Triple-camera setup on the rear, resembling the Galaxy Z Fold series
- Dual inward-folding hinges, based on the Flex G concept showcased at CES 2022
- A unique uneven hinge mechanism for a more seamless fold
