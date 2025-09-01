Apple's 'Awe Dropping' event on Sept 9: iPhone 17 series could be expensive

Apple is set to host its next launch event, titled “Awe Dropping”, on September 9 where the iPhone 17 series is expected to make its debut. This year’s lineup could see the introduction of a new “Air” model in place of the “Plus” variant, alongside significant price hikes across the range, reported ET Now.

According to a report by ET Now, the iPhone 17 series – comprising the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max – may be priced as follows in India:

iPhone 17: from ₹79,900

iPhone 17 Air: from ₹89,000

iPhone 17 Pro: from ₹145,000

iPhone 17 Pro Max: from ₹1,64,900

ALSO READ: Realme 15T with 7000mAh battery to launch on September 2: Expected specs Apple has not confirmed these prices, which are based on analyst estimates and leaks. If accurate, the iPhone 17 series will be notably costlier than the current iPhone 16 line-up, particularly the Pro models.