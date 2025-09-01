Apple's 'Awe Dropping' event on Sept 9: iPhone 17 series could be expensive

- iPhone 17: from ₹79,900
- iPhone 17 Air: from ₹89,000
- iPhone 17 Pro: from ₹145,000
- iPhone 17 Pro Max: from ₹1,64,900
iPhone 17 Pro Case design leak
iPhone 17 series: What to expect
- The upcoming iPhone 17 family is expected to feature four models.
- iPhone 17: Aluminium frame, slimmer profile, A19 Bionic processor
- iPhone 17 Air: Ultra-slim 5.5mm design, focused on portability; compromises on battery and camera performance
- iPhone 17 Pro: Titanium build, A19 Pro chip, triple rear camera system with LiDAR, up to 2TB storage
- iPhone 17 Pro Max: Largest display in the line-up, periscope telephoto lens, longest battery life
- Across the range, Apple is likely to continue with Super Retina XDR displays. However, 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate is expected to remain exclusive to the Pro and Pro Max models.
