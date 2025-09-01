Monday, September 01, 2025 | 09:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Garena Free Fire Max: September 1 redeem codes to win diamonds, skins, more

Garena Free Fire Max: September 1 redeem codes to win diamonds, skins, more

Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for September 1. Here is a detailed step-by-step guide to redeem today's codes and win exclusive rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes

Garena Free Fire Max

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max has released a fresh set of redeem codes for September 1, allowing players to claim rewards like rare outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, vouchers, and other in-game items.
 
As these codes are valid only for a limited time and can be claimed by a restricted number of users, players should redeem them quickly before they expire or get fully used up.
 
Below is the list of currently available codes, along with easy steps to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for September 1 are:
 
  • FFKSY7PQNWHG
  • U8S47JGJH5MG
  • FFIC33NTEUKA
  • ZZATXB24QES8
  • WD2ATK3ZEA55
  • HFNSJ6W74Z48
  • FF4MTXQPFDZ9
  • FFMTYKQPFDZ9
  • FF6WN9QSFTHX
  • FFRSX4CYHLLQ
  • FFSKTXVQF2NR
  • NPTF2FWSPXN9
  • FFDMNSW9KG2
  • FFCBRAXQTS9S
  • FFBYS2MQX9KM
  • FFRINGY2KDZ9
  • FVTCQK2MFNSK
  • FFNFSXTPVQZ9

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a Free Fire Max redeem code is claimed, the rewards are delivered to the player’s in-game mailbox, while gold or diamonds, if included, are credited immediately to the account.
 
The codes can unlock exclusive rewards such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other limited-edition cosmetic items.
Since each code is capped at 500 redemptions per day and typically remains active for only around twelve hours, players are advised to redeem them quickly before they lapse.

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

