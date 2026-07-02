Serial entrepreneur Turakhia launches AI work platform Neo with $30 mn

Serial entrepreneur Bhavin Turakhia on Wednesday announced the launch of Neo, an AI-native work platform designed to bring work, knowledge and AI execution into a single connected suite. He has committed $30 million of his own capital to build the company.

Turakhia's fifth entrepreneurial venture enters the market at a time when enterprises are accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) adoption but continue to struggle to translate it into meaningful productivity gains. According to him, the challenge lies not in the quality of AI models but in the fragmented nature of enterprise work.

"Most organisations fail to capture the value of AI because context is fragmented, knowledge is scattered across teams and tools remain disconnected. Neo changes that by centralising context and making AI a first-class participant in every workflow, not a tab beside it," Turakhia, founder of Neo, said.