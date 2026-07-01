Humanities graduate in the age of AI? Tech giants need your skills

Hiring for non-technical roles is estimated to have grown by 12 per cent in FY24, accelerating to 18 per cent in FY25 and rising by more than 20 per cent in FY26 as organisations build AI teams that combine technical expertise with human-centric capabilities, according to foundit’s data.
“The rise of generative AI is reshaping traditional hiring patterns, creating opportunities for professionals beyond conventional engineering backgrounds. AI-native firms and technology companies are increasingly hiring graduates from humanities, liberal arts and social sciences for roles that require creativity, communication, critical thinking and human-centric problem-solving,” said Anupama Bhimrajka, VP, marketing, foundit.