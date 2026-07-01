Humanities graduate in the age of AI? Tech giants need your skills

The bigger argument to hire humanities graduates is that as AI models get better, there is a need to focus on ethics and spot biases. A report by the Economist, which cited data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said that students graduating with a Philosophy degree in the US are more likely to get a job than a computer science student. No wonder then that prompt engineer, which requires natural language expertise along with technology expertise, has become a sought-after role in the AI age.