Home / Technology / Tech News / Govt issues notice to Meta over WhatsApp usernames amid fraud concerns

Govt issues notice to Meta over WhatsApp usernames amid fraud concerns

The ministry is examining WhatsApp's new usernames feature over concerns related to impersonation, fraud and online scams, while Meta says it has built multiple safeguards against abuse

WhatsApp
premium
While Meta declined to comment, a source within the company confirmed that MeitY had sent a notice and that the company was working with the government | Image: Bloomberg
Aashish AryanGulveen Aulakh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 8:27 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
With concerns rising over WhatsApp's latest feature Usernames, the government has asked Meta to not roll out the feature untill consultation is over.  
Additionally, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has directed Meta to furnish a detailed explanation on 'usernames' with the next three-days.  
 
According to government sources, a meeting is scheduled for Thursday between MeitY, MHA, and messaging platforms with similar features.
 
"The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) first raised concerns about cyber fraud, which it conveyed to MeitY. A meeting has been conveyed and officials from MHA, MietY and executives from peer to peer messaging platforms will discuss the concerns around usernames," said a senior government official.  
 
A senior official told BS that the examination will be based on whether the feature could potentially be used by scammers. The official added that instances of usernames being unavailable to original and or genuine users were also being brought to notice of WhatsApp, and would also be examined.
 
While Meta did not comment on the issue, source within the company confirmed that a notice has been sent by MeitY.
 
Meanwhile the company in its announcement on Tuesday said that the highest-profile names — public figures, government entities, celebrities, and verified Meta accounts — are held so they can only ever be claimed by their legitimate owners, and certain lookalike derivatives of known names are held as well. 
A Meta spokesperson said: "We’ve announced the option for people to reserve their preferred username on WhatsApp. The ability to use a username is not yet live and will roll out slowly later this year. To protect against impersonation, we’ve held the highest-profile names — think public figures, government entities, celebrities, verified Meta accounts — so they can only ever be claimed by their legitimate owners and lookalike derivatives of known names are held as well. Users still require a phone number to use WhatsApp and we’ve built multiple layers of defense against scams into usernames."
 
The company further added, "When the feature becomes available and someone sends you a message for the first time via your username, we will show you if they're a new account, if they’re your contact, if you have groups in common, and if they’re based in a different country, so you can decide whether to respond. ”
 
“We’ve built layered protections to protect our users. Existing Facebook and Instagram usernames are reserved for their owners during the reservation period and for a limited time after,” said the company on security.
 
The company further added, “On top of that, our automated systems detect and remove activity or ban accounts showing common impersonation and abuse patterns. For example, we will limit how many new people any account can contact through usernames and block repeated attempts to guess someone's username key. We also limit how often users can change their usernames to protect against abuse.”
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Humanities graduate in the age of AI? Tech giants need your skills

Premium

India is our third largest market in Asia, says Autodesk country head

Apple supplier leak raises questions beyond exposure of unreleased iPhone

Anthropic launches 'Claude Science' AI workbench for scientific research

US Supreme Court to hear Apple's appeal of contempt in Epic Games lawsuit

Topics :whatsappScaminformation technology

First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story