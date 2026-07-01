Govt issues notice to Meta over WhatsApp usernames amid fraud concerns

The company further added, "When the feature becomes available and someone sends you a message for the first time via your username, we will show you if they're a new account, if they’re your contact, if you have groups in common, and if they’re based in a different country, so you can decide whether to respond. ”
“We’ve built layered protections to protect our users. Existing Facebook and Instagram usernames are reserved for their owners during the reservation period and for a limited time after,” said the company on security.
The company further added, “On top of that, our automated systems detect and remove activity or ban accounts showing common impersonation and abuse patterns. For example, we will limit how many new people any account can contact through usernames and block repeated attempts to guess someone's username key. We also limit how often users can change their usernames to protect against abuse.”