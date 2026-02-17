AI in education key to India becoming a developed nation by 2047: Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday asked India’s youth to harness the full potential of artificial intelligence (AI), asserting that the technology will play a pivotal role in realising the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

"We have a collective target that by 2047, India has to collectively realise vision for Viksit Bharat or developed economy and AI is the path to do that,” Pradhan said at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

He added that AI assimilation into education will help the country towards a production and manufacturing-based economy.

Calling on the next generation to deepen their engagement with AI, Pradhan added that AI can be a powerful tool in understanding and navigating the complexities of India’s multicultural and multilingual facets, along with its rich history and legacy.

“AI in education and education in AI are deeply intertwined. Students and young professionals need to harness AI to educate, embrace, empower and create pathbreaking initiatives,” he added. Asking youth to deepen their understanding of AI and the wide-ranging opportunities it offers, Pradhan exhorted them to embrace the transformation rather than fear it. “Let universities, startups and big companies come together to create a big vision for AI. Driven by youth, India will emerge as an AI-led global knowledge centre in the coming days,” he said. The minister said India has set a collective goal of realising the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, transforming the country into a developed economy, and asserted that AI would be a key pathway to achieving that ambition.