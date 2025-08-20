Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
COD Black Ops 7 release date revealed: Pre-orders live now, check benefits

COD Black Ops 7 release date revealed: Pre-orders live now, check benefits

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 arrives November 14, 2025, with preorders live across all platforms. Early beta access begins October 2 for preorder buyers

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 release date pre order benefits

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Activision has confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is scheduled for release on November 14, 2025. Preorders are now open across platforms, including Xbox, PlayStation, PC (Battle.net, Steam), and Game Pass (Ultimate and PC). Preordering any edition grants early access to the open beta starting October 2. The game also introduces the carry-forward feature, allowing select content from Black Ops 6 to transition into the new title.

Call of Duty Black Ops 7: Platforms

Black Ops 7 will be available on:
  • PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4
  • Xbox Series X and S, and Xbox One
  • PC
  • Xbox
Additionally, the game will be accessible via Game Pass Ultimate (Xbox, Cloud, Xbox on PC) and Game Pass PC, with no preorder needed for Game Pass access.
 

Call of Duty Black Ops 7: Editions and highlights

Digital editions include:
  • Standard edition – Base game for PC platforms.
  • Cross-gen bundle – Grants both current-gen and last-gen versions across platforms.
  • Vault edition – Digital-only bundle including cosmetic packs, Battle Pass content, and unlock tokens at an SRP of $99.99 (or regional equivalent).
Physical editions (console only):
  • Cross-gen bundle – Includes both generations for Xbox and PlayStation.
  • Standard edition (PS5) – includes only the PlayStation 5 version.

Call of Duty Black Ops 7: Preorder benefits

All preorders (digital or physical) include open beta early access. Digital preorders and Game Pass subscribers receive the Reznov Challenge Pack for use in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.
 
Vault Edition buyers gain additional items: Operator Collection, Mastercraft Weapon Collection, Ultra GobbleGum Pack, one BlackCell season, and a Permanent Unlock Token.
 
Game Pass users may upgrade to Vault Edition for $30, retaining eligibility across platforms.

Call of Duty Black Ops 7: What to expect

At launch, XP Tokens and GobbleGums from Black Ops 6 will carry forward. Starting Season 1, weapons, operators, and operator skins will transfer over, with exceptions for items unavailable or reworked. Weapon camos remain usable only on Black Ops 6 weapons. Warzone integration begins in Season 1, allowing content from Modern Warfare II, Modern Warfare III, and Black Ops 6 to transition, subject to tuning. Warzone ranks will reset at Season 1, synchronising with Black Ops 7 progression.

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

