Call of Duty Black Ops 7: Activision reveals maps, modes ahead of launch

According to Activision, Black Ops 7 will debut with 18 multiplayer maps at launch. These include 16 traditional 6v6 battlegrounds alongside two large-scale 20v20 Skirmish maps intended for wider combat encounters. The selection covers everything from compact, high-intensity layouts to broader maps that promote tactical play.

Upon launch, players will see maps such as Blackheart, Cortex, Exposure, Imprint, The Forge, Toshin, Colossus, Den, Flagship, Homestead, Paranoia, Retrieval, and Scar. Three popular maps from Black Ops 2 — Express, Hijacked, and Raid — are also returning. Meanwhile, the Skirmish maps, Mission: Edge and Mission: Tide, will feature vehicles, wingsuits, and objective-driven action for a more varied gameplay experience.

Classic multiplayer modes such as Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint will return, joined by a new 6v6 mode named Overload, where teams fight for control of an overload device. Skirmish battles, as well as familiar modes like Search and Destroy, Gunfight, Free-For-All, Kill Order, and Control, are also set to be included in both the beta and final release.