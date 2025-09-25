Call of Duty Black Ops 7: Activision reveals maps, modes ahead of launch
Activision confirms 18 multiplayer maps, new Overload mode, and maps from Call of Duty Black Ops 2 that will be coming to Black Ops 7, launching globally on November 14Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Activision has unveiled the multiplayer segment of the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
, giving gamers a detailed preview of maps, game modes, and core features ahead of the game’s global launch on November 14. Players who pre-purchase the title will gain early beta access starting October 2, while the open beta will be available to all users from October 5. Here’s an overview of what to expect from the next Call of Duty title.
Call of Duty Black Ops 7: What’s new
According to Activision, Black Ops 7 will debut with 18 multiplayer maps at launch. These include 16 traditional 6v6 battlegrounds alongside two large-scale 20v20 Skirmish maps intended for wider combat encounters. The selection covers everything from compact, high-intensity layouts to broader maps that promote tactical play.
Upon launch, players will see maps such as Blackheart, Cortex, Exposure, Imprint, The Forge, Toshin, Colossus, Den, Flagship, Homestead, Paranoia, Retrieval, and Scar. Three popular maps from Black Ops 2 — Express, Hijacked, and Raid — are also returning. Meanwhile, the Skirmish maps, Mission: Edge and Mission: Tide, will feature vehicles, wingsuits, and objective-driven action for a more varied gameplay experience.
Classic multiplayer modes such as Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint will return, joined by a new 6v6 mode named Overload, where teams fight for control of an overload device. Skirmish battles, as well as familiar modes like Search and Destroy, Gunfight, Free-For-All, Kill Order, and Control, are also set to be included in both the beta and final release.
Beyond modes and maps, Black Ops 7 introduces several new system and features, including the Overclock mechanic, along with updated perks, field upgrades, and advanced movement tools like wall jumps and tactical sprint. Loadout customisation, a wide arsenal of weapons, scorestreaks, and operators are also part of the multiplayer experience.
For those who wish to try the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 before the launch date can do so starting October 5. However, customers who pre-ordered the game can access the beta beginning October 2.
