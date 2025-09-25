Home / Technology / Tech News / Qualcomm announces Snapdragon X2 Elite series for Microsoft Copilot+ PCs

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon X2 Elite series for Microsoft Copilot+ PCs

The Snapdragon X2 Elite and X2 Elite Extreme bring faster Oryon CPUs, 80 TOPS AI NPUs, power efficiency gains, and deeper Copilot+ integration for Windows PCs

Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite series chip
Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite series chip
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 11:34 AM IST
Qualcomm has introduced its second-generation Snapdragon X2 Elite-series Arm processors for Microsoft Copilot+ PCs. The lineup consists of two models — the Snapdragon X2 Elite and the higher-end Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme. Both platforms are designed to deliver faster performance, improved energy efficiency, and more advanced AI integration for Windows devices.

Snapdragon X2 Elite series: What’s new

According to Qualcomm, the Snapdragon X2 Elite family offers significant improvements across CPU, GPU, and NPU performance compared to its predecessor. These enhancements enable smoother multitasking, more responsive productivity workflows, gaming support, and AI-driven features.
The CPUs are tuned for stronger single-threaded and multi-threaded performance, while the upgraded GPUs provide better graphics output for creative workloads, media, and casual gaming.
 
One of the standout upgrades is in AI processing. The integrated Hexagon NPU now reaches 80 TOPS (trillions of operations per second), making it possible to handle on-device AI tasks more efficiently. This supports capabilities such as real-time AI assistance, intelligent background activity, and secure processing. Qualcomm also highlighted deeper integration with Windows and Copilot AI to power these experiences. 

Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme: Key features

  • Equipped with Qualcomm’s third-generation Oryon CPU.
  • Delivers up to 75 per cent faster CPU performance than rival chips at equivalent power.
  • Incorporates a redesigned Adreno GPU architecture, offering a 2.3x boost in performance per watt compared to the prior generation.
  • Features the new Hexagon NPU with 80 TOPS of AI throughput, which Qualcomm describes as the fastest NPU available for laptops.

Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite: Key features

  • Provides up to 31 per cent faster performance at equivalent power levels compared to its predecessor.
  • Consumes up to 43 per cent less power than the previous generation.
  • Equipped with an 80 TOPS NPU to enable Copilot+ features and simultaneous AI workloads.
  • Devices powered by the Snapdragon X2 Elite are expected to ship in the first half of 2026.

Topics :Technology NewsQualcomm SnapdragonMicrosoft WindowMicrosoft Copilot

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

