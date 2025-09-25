Qualcomm announces Snapdragon X2 Elite series for Microsoft Copilot+ PCs

Snapdragon X2 Elite series: What’s new
Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme: Key features
- Equipped with Qualcomm’s third-generation Oryon CPU.
- Delivers up to 75 per cent faster CPU performance than rival chips at equivalent power.
- Incorporates a redesigned Adreno GPU architecture, offering a 2.3x boost in performance per watt compared to the prior generation.
- Features the new Hexagon NPU with 80 TOPS of AI throughput, which Qualcomm describes as the fastest NPU available for laptops.
Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite: Key features
- Provides up to 31 per cent faster performance at equivalent power levels compared to its predecessor.
- Consumes up to 43 per cent less power than the previous generation.
- Equipped with an 80 TOPS NPU to enable Copilot+ features and simultaneous AI workloads.
- Devices powered by the Snapdragon X2 Elite are expected to ship in the first half of 2026.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app