Qualcomm announces Snapdragon X2 Elite series for Microsoft Copilot+ PCs

Qualcomm has introduced its second-generation Snapdragon X2 Elite-series Arm processors for Microsoft Copilot+ PCs. The lineup consists of two models — the Snapdragon X2 Elite and the higher-end Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme. Both platforms are designed to deliver faster performance, improved energy efficiency, and more advanced AI integration for Windows devices.

Snapdragon X2 Elite series: What’s new

According to Qualcomm, the Snapdragon X2 Elite family offers significant improvements across CPU, GPU, and NPU performance compared to its predecessor. These enhancements enable smoother multitasking, more responsive productivity workflows, gaming support, and AI-driven features.