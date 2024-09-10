Camera Control button on Apple iPhone 16 series: What is it, how it works

One of the standout features of the new iPhone 16 series is the introduction of a “Camera Control” button. This button is included on all four iPhone 16 models and is designed to enhance the user experience with quick access to camera functions using touch gestures such as light press, tap, and slide.

iPhone 16 Camera Control: Details Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Camera Control button is integrated into the iPhone 16 series frame and features a “high-precision” force sensor that provides haptic feedback mimicking the feel of a DSLR camera shutter. The capacitive touch sensor on the button detects interactions such as clicks and slides.

The button is topped with a sapphire crystal surface, offering a smooth texture and is encircled by a colour-matched fine stainless steel trim.

iPhone 16 Camera Control: Functions

The Camera Control button facilitates rapid access to various camera actions. A single click launches the Camera app, while another quick click captures a photo. In video mode, a click starts and stops recording.

More From This Section

The force sensors distinguish between a click and a light press. A light press opens up controls like zoom, displayed in a new interface adjacent to the button. A double light press reveals a sliding menu for additional camera settings, such as exposure or depth of field. Users can swipe on the button itself to select the desired setting.

For the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models, Apple is introducing a two-stage shutter feature with the Camera Control button. This feature allows users to lock focus and exposure with a light press, enabling them to reframe their shot without losing the set focus and exposure levels.

These Camera Control actions are also compatible with third-party apps, including Snapchat.

Visual Intelligence with Camera Control Button

During the iPhone 16 launch event, Apple showcased the new “Visual Intelligence” feature, which utilises the Camera Control button. Once available, users can click and hold the button within the camera app to obtain information about real-life objects. For instance, pointing the camera at a restaurant will provide details such as opening hours, reviews, and ratings. Users will also have the option to perform a visual Google Search or send the information to OpenAI’s ChatGPT for further details.