Apple launches AI-ready iPhone 16 series: Check India pricing, availability

Apple launched the iPhone 16 series on September 9, bringing significant upgrades and changes to both the standard and Pro models. Apple confirmed that these new iPhones are built specifically for Apple Intelligence, powered by the new A18 chip on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, and the A18 Pro chip on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The iPhone 16 series will be available for pre-order in India starting September 13, with general availability from September 20. Here are the details: Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus: What’s new

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus come with significant changes in both performance and utility, as well as notable cosmetic updates, such as vertically stacked rear camera sensors.

The iPhone 16 models are powered by the new A18 chip, delivering a performance boost with the same-generation chip as the Pro models. The A18 chip features a 16-core Neural Engine (Neural Processing Unit) for handling AI tasks, enabling on-device processing for upcoming Apple Intelligence features. It also includes a 6-core CPU (Central Processing Unit) and a 5-core GPU (Graphics Processing Unit), with the GPU supporting advanced gaming features like hardware-accelerated ray tracing. With the A18 chip, users of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will also gain access to AAA video game titles previously exclusive to Pro models.





Also Read: iOS 18 to launch on Sep 16, Apple Intelligence features rolling out later Apple has also introduced a new dedicated Camera Control button. This capacitive button allows users to adjust camera controls such as zoom, exposure, and depth of field using touch gestures. A "lighter press" functionality is expected in the coming months to help users with subject framing. The Camera Control button’s functionality will also be available on third-party apps like Snapchat.

Using the Camera Control button, Apple has introduced Visual Intelligence, allowing users to save, search, or process data from real-life objects. Users can also perform visual Google searches or send data to OpenAI’s ChatGPT for assistance.

The iPhone 16 is equipped with a 48MP primary sensor, which Apple calls the "Fusion Camera." This primary camera acts like a 2-in-1 camera, allowing users to take high-resolution images or switch to a 2x telephoto mode. The standard iPhone 16 models also feature a new 12MP ultra-wide camera with autofocus. Apple has also brought Spatial photos and video recording capabilities to the standard iPhone models.

Apple has replaced the Mute Switch on the base iPhone models with the customisable Action Button, similar to the Pro models.

iPhone 16: India pricing

128GB storage: Rs 79,900

256GB storage: Rs 89,900

512GB storage: Rs 109,900

iPhone 16 Plus: Price

128GB storage: Rs 89,900

256GB storage: Rs 99,900

512GB storage: Rs 119,900

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max: What’s new

The iPhone 16 Pro line is powered by the new A18 Pro chip, which also features the same 16-core Neural Engine as the A18 chip for processing AI data. While the CPU configuration remains the same, the A18 Pro chip has an additional GPU core for enhanced graphics processing.

In terms of design, the iPhone 16 Pro models feature larger displays. The iPhone 16 Pro has a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max has a 6.9-inch display. While the overall design remains largely unchanged, the Pro models also come with the new Camera Control button for adjusting camera actions using touch gestures. A new Desert Titanium colour option is available for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

While many of the Camera Control options are available on the standard models, some advanced functionality is reserved for the Pro models. Later this year, iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max users will be able to lock focus and exposure using a two-stage shutter.

In terms of camera upgrades, Apple has introduced 4K Dolby Vision video recording at 120 frames per second (fps) with the new 48MP Fusion Camera. This feature will be available in both video and slow-motion modes, with users able to adjust playback speed from the Photos app.

Apple has also upgraded the built-in microphone on the iPhone 16 Pro line. The new iPhone 16 Pro features four "studio-quality" microphones for capturing life-like audio. A new Audio Mix feature allows users to adjust the voice balance in videos, offering options to reduce background noise, focus on the subject’s voice, or create a balanced sound mix.

The iPhone 16 Pro models come with improved battery life. Apple claims the iPhone 16 Pro Max can offer up to 33 hours of video playback, while the Pro model lasts up to 27 hours.

iPhone 16 Pro: Price

128GB storage: Rs 119,900

256GB storage: Rs 129,900

512GB storage: Rs 149,900

1TB storage: Rs 169,900

iPhone 16 Pro Max: Price

256GB storage: Rs 144,900

512GB storage: Rs 164,900

1TB storage: Rs 184,900