Can a brain chip be hacked? Here's what Neuralink's first patient says

Neuralink's groundbreaking brain chip, which debuted with promising results for its first recipient, Noland Arbaugh, in January, has sparked intriguing discussions about its potential vulnerabilities, including the possibility of hacking.

But is it possible that the Neuralink chip could be hacked? Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The short answer is yes," Arbaugh affirmed during a recent podcast interview with Joe Rogan, shedding light on the cybersecurity implications of his brain implant.





While Rogan playfully mused about the prospect of humans being "hijacked" into becoming cyborgs, Arbaugh pragmatically discussed the limited risks of current hacking attempts.

"You might be able to see some of the brain signals," Arbaugh said, adding, "You might be able to see some of the data that Neuralink's collecting."

The specifics of such data remain unclear. The Neuralink chip, roughly the size of a coin and equipped with thousands of electrodes, monitors and stimulates brain activity, transmitting vital information digitally to researchers.

Arbaugh, a 29-year-old quadriplegic, has previously shared how the brain chip has enhanced his independence and social connectivity, allowing him to control a computer cursor solely with his thoughts.

"I've been using it to message people on X, use Instagram, reply to emails, play fantasy sports, read comics online, and access a site I use to learn Japanese," he said. "I also used it to book a hotel for when I visited Neuralink's headquarters."

Discussing potential vulnerabilities, Arbaugh noted that if his computer were compromised during use, someone could control his mouse cursor or access messages and emails.

Despite these risks, Arbaugh acknowledged that concerns about hacking were addressed before he began the study and remains unfazed.

"It is what it is. If it happens, it happens," Arbaugh said.

Currently, Neuralink primarily focuses on medical applications. Founder Elon Musk envisions future capabilities extending to treating conditions such as autism and schizophrenia, though some neuroscientists question the chip's ability to alter the brain's developmental structure in these cases. For patients like Arbaugh, however, the technology offers hope for improved mobility.

Looking ahead, Musk further aims to mainstream Neuralink chips, envisioning them as a "Fitbit in your skull." Should this vision materialise, cybersecurity concerns may become more urgent.