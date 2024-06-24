Motorola Razr 50 series to arrive in India soon after June 25 global launch

Motorola is set to unveil its next generation flip-style foldable smartphones, Motorola Razr 50 series, on June 25. Although the company has not specified a schedule for the India launch, the product category page – featuring Motorola Razr 50 Ultra features – is now live on the e-commerce platform Amazon India. It could be an indication that the top-end model in the series could launch in India soon after the global unveiling on June 25.

The smartphone brand, owned by China's Lenovo, would likely name the smartphones Motorola Razr and Razr Plus in its home country and the Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra in other regions, including India.

Motorola Razr 50 series: What to expect

Although the product category page of the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra smartphone on Amazon India does not offer details about the specification of the upcoming foldable, it mentions “moto AI” artificial intelligence features that would be available on the smartphone. These include camera optimisation features such as Intelligent Auto Focus Tracking, Adaptive Stabilization, Photo Enhancement Pro and more. Additionally, the page mentions AI Magic Canvas feature that allows users to generate images via text prompts. These features are already available on select Motorola Edge 50 series smartphones including the newly launched Edge 50 Ultra.

It was reported last week that the top-end model in the Razr 50 series would bring major upgrades with regard to durability and cameras. While the smartphone would likely retain the 12-megapixel primary camera from its predecessor, it may get a telephoto camera with zooming capabilities at the hardware level. However, it is unknown if the telephoto camera will be incorporated at the cost of the 13MP ultra-wide angle camera that currently rounds off the dual camera set up on the smartphone.

The Ultra model might get better resistance against water ingress as well. The smartphone will reportedly get an IPX8 rating, instead of the IP52 rating that is applicable on the current generation model. If true, this might be useful to some users as although the smartphone loses out on resistance against dust, it will offer more protection against water.