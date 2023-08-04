Carl Pei's Nothing to launch smartwatches, earbuds under new sub-brand CMF

Nothing CEO and co-founder Carl Pei on Thursday introduced CMF by Nothing, a sub-brand with range of products that the company said would make better design more accessible to a wider group of consumers. Inside a community video, Pei announced that the company is introducing a new sub-brand: CMF by Nothing. The sub-brand will launch its first products, smartwatch and earbuds, later this year.

Pei said this will be a more affordable brand than Nothing, focused on providing timeless designs for great prices and quality that's very hard to find in its price segment.

Pei added that Nothing will be focused on innovation and making "premium" products with the latest technology. “Over the last couple of years, Nothing has shown that it can break boundaries in industrial design and we believe that we can make a good design even more democratic and impact more people" the Nothing CEO said. Pei also said that CMF will feature a “clean design” that’s “accessible” and offers “trusted quality.”

"Understanding that different consumers want different things, CMF by Nothing will serve to bridge the gap in the value segment with better quality products that offer clean and timeless design," the company said.

CMF by Nothing will be run by a separate team inside the company to ensure no distractions from its main products. More details about the smartwatch and earbuds will be released "in the coming months," the company said.

“CMF” is an acronym for “Color, Material, and Finish” in reference to the design philosophy of a similar name The Verge said in its report. Previously, Pei had kickstarted OnePlus's more affordable Nord sub-brand, whose range now includes multiple phones, a smartwatch, and earbuds.