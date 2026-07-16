Centre unlikely to give incentives for technology transfer under ISM 2.0

Though the first phase of ISM had mentioned providing a portion of the total technology transfer fee as an incentive, none of the successful applicants was given the funds owing to the same reason, the government official said. He added that it has now been proposed to make it a part of the formal policy structure of ISM 2.0.

The move will be detailed in the operational guidelines of ISM 2.0, which will be released within the next fortnight. Apart from this, the Centre is also likely to withdraw the option of providing incentives for land procurement to set up semiconductor fabrication, packaging, speciality chemicals and gases, equipment or other units. This is because it wants the respective state governments where these plants will be set up to take the lead, another official said.