CERT-In issues advisory related to vulnerabilities in these Apple platforms

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a “severe” warning to Apple users, highlighting several vulnerabilities in products such as iPhones, iPads, Macs, and more. The vulnerabilities pose the danger of data breaching, disruption of services, spoofing attacks and more. The nodal agency has given the vulnerabilities a severity rating of “High”.

In an advisory dated August 2, the affected software includes iOS and iPadOS versions prior to 17.6 and 16.7.9, macOS Sonoma versions prior to 14.6, macOS Ventura versions prior to 13.6.8, macOS Monterey versions prior to 12.7.6, watchOS versions prior to 10.6, tvOS versions prior to 17.6, visionOS versions prior to 1.3, and Safari versions prior to 17.6. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Apple issued its latest security updates last week and the latest versions of the software are listed on its official website. CERT had issued a similar warning in May this year highlighting high-level risk for iPhone users.

“Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Apple products which could allow an attacker to access sensitive information, execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions, cause denial of service (DOS) and perform spoofing attacks on the targeted system,” said CERT-In in the advisory.

CERT-In has asked the users to keep the software of their devices updated with latest security patches to address the issue. Apple had previously emphasised the significance of updating the software. Users should check to see if they have the latest version of the software provided by the company.

CERT-In the nodal agency within the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of the Government of India to deal with cyber security incidents.