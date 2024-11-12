The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued a security alert about vulnerabilities affecting Apple devices, including iPhones, Macs, and Apple Watches. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has published an advisory highlighting several security flaws in Apple devices running outdated software.

CERT-In has classified these vulnerabilities as "High risk," warning that they could potentially allow attackers to gain unauthorised access to sensitive user data, cause service disruptions, or even lead to data manipulation.

The advisory applies to iPhones running iOS versions earlier than 18.1 or 17.7.1, iPads with iPadOS versions before 18.1 or 17.7.1, Macs running outdated macOS versions, and Apple Watches with watchOS versions earlier than 11. It also impacts older versions of tvOS, visionOS, and the Safari browser.

The full list of affected software includes:

iOS versions before 18.1

iOS versions before 17.7.1

iPadOS versions before 18.1

iPadOS versions before 17.7.1

Apple macOS Sequoia versions before 15.1

Apple macOS Sonoma versions before 14.7.1

Apple macOS Ventura versions before 13.7.1

Apple tvOS versions before 18.1

Apple watchOS versions before 11.1

Apple Safari versions before 18.1

Apple visionOS versions before 2.1

Apple has addressed these vulnerabilities in the latest security update. CERT-In recommends users update their devices to the latest software versions to mitigate the risks and protect against potential security breaches.