Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / CERT-In issues 'High risk' security warning for Apple iPhones, iPads, Macs

CERT-In issues 'High risk' security warning for Apple iPhones, iPads, Macs

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) advises Apple users to update devices to the latest software versions to avoid security breaches

Apple Inc, Apple company
Apple Inc (Image: Bloomberg)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 1:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued a security alert about vulnerabilities affecting Apple devices, including iPhones, Macs, and Apple Watches. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has published an advisory highlighting several security flaws in Apple devices running outdated software.
 
CERT-In has classified these vulnerabilities as "High risk," warning that they could potentially allow attackers to gain unauthorised access to sensitive user data, cause service disruptions, or even lead to data manipulation.
 
The advisory applies to iPhones running iOS versions earlier than 18.1 or 17.7.1, iPads with iPadOS versions before 18.1 or 17.7.1, Macs running outdated macOS versions, and Apple Watches with watchOS versions earlier than 11. It also impacts older versions of tvOS, visionOS, and the Safari browser.
The full list of affected software includes:
  • iOS versions before 18.1
  • iOS versions before 17.7.1
  • iPadOS versions before 18.1
  • iPadOS versions before 17.7.1
  • Apple macOS Sequoia versions before 15.1
  • Apple macOS Sonoma versions before 14.7.1
  • Apple macOS Ventura versions before 13.7.1
  • Apple tvOS versions before 18.1
  • Apple watchOS versions before 11.1
  • Apple Safari versions before 18.1
  • Apple visionOS versions before 2.1
Apple has addressed these vulnerabilities in the latest security update. CERT-In recommends users update their devices to the latest software versions to mitigate the risks and protect against potential security breaches.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Apple teams with global airlines to locate lost baggage via AirTag. Details

iOS 18.2 dev beta 3 released as second batch of Apple Intelligence nears

Premium

Apple targets 32% of iPhone production and 26% of value in India by FY27

Apple could launch second-gen Vision Pro headset before spring 2026: Report

Apple may double iPhone production in India amid US-China tariff threats

Topics :Apple iPhoneApple MacBook ProApple iOS

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story