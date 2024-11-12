Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gemini Live's new document understanding feature will allow users to leverage the AI chatbot's contextual and conversational awareness while working

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 12:30 PM IST
Google is reportedly developing document understanding capabilities for Gemini Live. According to a report by Android Authority, the latest beta version of the Google app includes code indicating that users will be able to upload files to Gemini Advanced within Gemini Live mode. While Gemini Advanced can already access documents to perform tasks, the addition of Gemini Live will bring contextual and conversational AI awareness to the experience.
 
The report states that Google app's beta version 15.45.33.ve.arm64 includes new text strings suggesting that future versions will allow Gemini Live to access user-uploaded documents. Commands like "Open Live with attachment" and "Talk about attachment" within these strings indicate that Gemini AI will recognise when a user uploads a document and will suggest opening it with Gemini Live.
Although this feature is currently unavailable in the beta, it is expected to enter public testing soon.
 
Gemini Live offers a conversational interface, allowing users to engage in free-flowing interactions with the digital assistant. In addition to text input, Gemini Live is available hands-free and operates in the background or when the device is locked..

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Google is launching a standalone Gemini app for iPhones. This app, reportedly available in select regions like the Philippines, introduces a new interface for Gemini on iPhones. While Gemini is already available on iOS through the Google app, a standalone app will likely include features like Gemini Live and customisable shortcuts for quick access.
 
First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

