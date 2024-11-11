Chinese smartphone brand OPPO has set the launch date for its Find X8 series on November 21, targeting markets outside China. The unveiling will take place at an in-person event in Bali, Indonesia, where the company will introduce both the OPPO Find X8 and Find X8 Pro. Following the global debut, the series is anticipated to arrive in India.

Google Gemini is reportedly debuting a standalone iOS app. According to 9to5Google, some users in the Philippines have observed the app listed in the App Store. While Gemini is already accessible on iOS through the Google app, this marks the first standalone app for iOS, as previously available on Android. Google appears to be regionally testing the app before wider distribution.

HP has introduced its new OMEN 35L gaming desktop in India, which offers extensive customisation and personalisation options. The desktop, featuring Intel Core i7 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, allows users to modify both its internal components and external appearance.

More From This Section

OnePlus has started the release of its OxygenOS 15 update, based on Android 15, for the OnePlus 12r. Following the update’s initial release on the flagship OnePlus 12, the company announced in a Community blog post that the OxygenOS 15 update is now available for Indian, European, and Global OnePlus 12r models, with North American users expected to receive it later this week.

Numerous Android users participating in the WhatsApp beta program have reported a screen glitch where the display becomes green and unresponsive. As per Android Authority, the issue stems from WhatsApp’s latest beta version 2.24.24.5, accessible on the Google Play Store. This glitch causes the screen to freeze with a green overlay, and the immediate solution appears to be force-closing the app.

Apple is reportedly aiming to launch its second-generation Vision Pro headset by spring 2026. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, cited by 9to5Mac, the next iteration of Apple’s mixed-reality headset is likely to debut between fall 2025 and early 2026.

Samsung's forthcoming Galaxy Z Flip Fan Edition (FE) model is expected to feature the flagship Exynos 2400 processor, similar to the Galaxy S24 series. According to Android Authority, the new, more affordable foldable model is in development and is likely to include the Exynos 2400 chip, used in the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus models.