CES 2024: Five interesting products unveiled at consumer technology event

From transparent displays to AI-powered gadgets, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this year had the newest innovations in the field of consumer technology from the biggest brands around the globe. Some lesser-known brands also came forward with interesting products that made headlines. Here is a list of products unveiled at the CES 2024 that caught our eyes:

AI-powered Rabbit R1

Rabbit R1

AI domination is here to stay as it was apparent during CES 2024, thanks to the Rabbit R1. Powered by a Large Action Model (LAM), the AI-powered gadget works on Rabbit OS. The Rabbit R1 looks like a retro gaming console with a 2.88-inch touchscreen and a rotating camera for taking pictures and recording videos. Powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, the Rabbit R1 is capable of handling multiple apps from a single interface.

The display interface on R1 is in the form of multiple cards for different purposes such as travelling, music, food, and more. Users can prompt the R1 to order a cab, play a music track or order food online without having to open their smartphone or logging in to an app or service. Rather than trying to replace smartphones, the AI tech startup Rabbit’s R1 is trying to be a smartphone companion similar to a chat assistant but with a separate hardware.

MSI Claw

MSI Claw

At the CES 2024, Taiwanese electronic maker MSI unveiled its latest handheld gaming console ‘Claw’ to compete against the likes of ASUS ROG Ally and Steam Deck. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 H-series processor, the gaming console boots Windows 11 operating system. It sports a 7-inch fullHD touchscreen of 120Hz refresh rates and up to 500 nits brightness. With 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and a single NVMe M.2 2230 SSD slot for storage, MSI Claw features a dual fan system to keep the thermals in check.

According to MSI, the handheld console has an ergonomic body design that has been tested to fit various hand sizes.

Samsung Music Frame

Samsung Music Frame

Samsung extended its The Frame series beyond TVs with Music Frame speaker. The wireless speaker has a physical picture within the frame that is customisable. According to Samsung, the Music Frame can either operate as a standalone wireless speaker or pair with a Samsung TV and soundbar via Q-Symphony to augment bass and surround sound. The Samsung Music Frame camouflages itself as a modern picture frame while being a wireless speaker that can be used in both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modes.

LG SIGNATURE OLED T 4K

LG Signature OLED T 4K

LG Electronics unveiled its inaugural wireless transparent OLED TV at CES 2024. The new SIGNATURE OLED T combines a transparent 4K OLED screen with the company’s wireless video and audio transmission technology.

According to LG, the 77-inch SIGNATURE OLED T is practically invisible when turned off, offering a see-through view when idle. When switched on, content displayed on the transparent screen appears to float in air, fusing with the surrounding space to create a compelling and atmospheric visual effect. The SIGNATURE OLED T comes with Always-On-Display feature and can showcase artworks when not in use.

Anker Solix F3800 power station

Anker Solix F3800 power station

At the CES 2024, Anker introduced its flagship Solix F3800 power station. With a base capacity of 3.84kWh, the power station can be upgraded to 5.38kWh with expansion packs, making it capable of powering up campsites, electric vehicles and even homes.

The Anker Solix F3800 power station has a 6,000W output capacity and supports solar power cycling through its Home Power Panel accessory. It features six AC outputs on the side for charging and powering heavier gadgets, while the USB Type-A and Type-C ports on the front can be used to charge regular electronic gadgets such as smartphones, laptops, and more.