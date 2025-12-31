CES 2026: Lenovo may unveil Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite-powered laptops

Lenovo is reportedly preparing to unveil a new lineup of Windows laptops powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X2 Elite chips at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026. According to a report by 9To5Google, the upcoming devices are expected to include refreshed versions of the Yoga Slim and IdeaPad series, marking one of the first major commercial rollouts of Qualcomm’s second-generation Snapdragon X platform.

The Snapdragon X2 Elite series was announced earlier this year as the successor to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite lineup, the company’s first generation flagship arm architecture-based chips for Windows laptop.

Lenovo laptops expected at CES 2026

According to the report, Lenovo is expected to announce multiple Snapdragon chip-powered devices during the event, including the Yoga Slim 7x, IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1, and the IdeaPad Slim 5x in both 13-inch and 15-inch variants. Not all of these models are expected to use the top-tier Snapdragon X2 Elite chip, with some likely featuring the more affordable Snapdragon X2 Plus variant instead.

The Yoga Slim 7x is tipped to be Lenovo’s flagship Snapdragon laptop for 2026. It is said to feature an 18-core Snapdragon X2 Elite (X2E88100) processor, paired with a 2.8K OLED display and an estimated battery life of up to 29 hours. The device is reportedly expected to launch in the second quarter of 2026.