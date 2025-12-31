Samsung may launch 'Brain Health' feature to detect early signs of dementia

The report stated that the feature will analyse everyday behavioural data such as voice patterns, walking gait, and sleep activity to identify changes in cognitive function. The aim is to detect early indicators of conditions such as dementia before symptoms become more obvious.

Samsung first announced that it is working on cognitive health tracking earlier this year, saying it was developing technology that could monitor changes in mental function over time. At the time, the company also mentioned analysing factors such as typing behaviour, message patterns and app usage, though the latest report does not confirm whether those inputs will be part of the final product.

According to the report, Brain Health will be able to offer preventative insights when early signs of cognitive decline are detected. It may also alert caregivers in case of emergencies. In addition, Samsung is said to be working on personalised cognitive training programs that could help users maintain or improve mental performance. These are expected to function similarly to brain training exercises seen in dedicated cognitive training apps and games.