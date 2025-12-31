POCO is set to launch M8 5G smartphone in India on Jan 8: What to expect

POCO has announced that it will launch the M8 5G smartphone in India on January 8. The company teased the upcoming device on X (formerly Twitter). According to POCO, the M8 5G will be 7.35mm thick and weigh 178 grams. The teaser highlights a square-shaped, centrally aligned rear camera module and a curved display design.
While the company has only announced the launch of the POCO M8 5G, a report by Mint stated that a Pro variant might also be in development.
POCO M8 5G: What to expect
According to the report, the POCO M8 5G is likely to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 15 5G, which is set to launch in India on January 6. If true, the POCO M8 could come with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness. The display is also expected to feature Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.
As reported, the POCO M8 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It could pack a 5,520mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging.
For imaging, the POCO M8 5G could feature a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it may include a 20MP shooter for selfies and video calls. The POCO M8 5G is also expected to run HyperOS 2 based on Android 15 and could be IP68-rated for water and dust resistance.
POCO M8 Pro: What to expect
As per the report, the POCO M8 Pro 5G could be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. The smartphone may sport a 6.83-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. For imaging, the POCO M8 Pro is said to come with a 50MP primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. It could also feature a 32MP selfie camera.
POCO M8 5G: Expected specifications
- Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, 120Hz, up to ~3200 nits peak brightness
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3
- RAM: Up to 8GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Rear Camera: 50MP main
- Front Camera: 20MP
- Battery: 5,520mAh
- Charging: 45W wired
- OS: HyperOS 2 (Android 15)
- Thickness: 7.35mm
- Weight: 178g