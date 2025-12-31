Google Doodle today: Google celebrates festive countdown to 2026 in style

New Year's Eve Google Doodle: Google celebrated the excitement of the final countdown with a unique New Year's Eve 2025 Doodle as the world prepares to welcome 2026. The joyous artwork, which appears on Google's homepage in many areas, reminds people that a new year is quickly approaching and marks the conclusion of one chapter and the beginning of another.

New Year's Eve is still one of the most eagerly awaited Google Doodles, which have long been recognised for commemorating significant holidays, historical turning points, and cultural icons.

Google Doodle celebrating the New Year 2026

Shimmering glittery gold letters make up the usual Google logo. 2025 is written in sparkling silver balloon numbers in the centre. When you hover your cursor over them, they switch to 2026.

Like large helium balloons, the number is positioned over the logo. Two party poppers with white and gold stripes explode with purple and gold streamers at the bottom centre. Confetti and small stars are also flying out of it. With balloons, sparkle, and flying ornaments, the entire design conjures up images of a midnight celebration as Google ushers in 2026. "This annual Doodle celebrates New Year's Eve across the world, when billions of people gather with friends and family to reflect on the past year and welcome the new one. Soon, the clock will strike midnight to officially mark the start of 2026!" According to the official description of Google Doodle.