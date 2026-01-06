Motorola 'Razr Fold' may feature triple cameras, AI button: What to expect

Motorola is reportedly planning to launch its first book-style foldable smartphone, which is expected to be called the Motorola Razr Fold. The move would expand the Razr lineup beyond its existing clamshell-style foldables. According to a report by 9To5Google, images of the anticipated Razr Fold have appeared online, offering an early look at the device’s possible design.

The images also indicate that the Razr Fold could feature a triple rear camera setup, including what appears to be a periscope-style telephoto lens. Branding around the LED flash suggests that at least one of the cameras may use a Sony LYTIA sensor and support optical image stabilisation (OIS).

The Razr Fold is also shown with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, along with an additional button on the frame. According to the report, this extra button could be used to trigger AI-related features, similar to the action button found on the Razr 60 Ultra.