CES 2026: Amazon unveils redesigned Fire TV OS and new Ember TV line

Amazon has unveiled the revamped Fire TV OS platform alongside a new lifestyle-focused smart TV lineup at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026. The company said the updated Fire TV interface is built to be faster and simpler to use, as more users rely on voice commands and search for content across multiple streaming apps. With deeper Alexa+ integration, the revamped Fire TV OS is aimed at reducing the time spent searching for content. The update will roll out as a free software upgrade for supported Fire TV devices.

Fire TV OS redesign: What’s changed

Cleaner interface

According to the company, the new design brings a cleaner layout with better spacing, rounded corners, updated fonts and refreshed colour gradients. Amazon said the updated Fire TV OS runs some actions 20 to 30 per cent faster than before. Fire TV also supports Amazon Photos, allowing personal photo libraries to be connected and displayed on the TV screen.

Content discovery has also been reworked. Fire TV now shows movies, TV shows, sports, news and live content from all installed apps in a single place, rather than listing them app by app. This is said to make it quicker for users to find something to watch. Home screen control and shortcuts Amazon also said it is increasing the number of apps users can pin to their home screen from six to 20. Users can press the Menu button on the remote to access sections such as Games, Art & Photos and the Ambient Experience. ALSO READ: CES 2026: MSI unveils Core Ultra 3-powered gaming, productivity laptops A new shortcut panel, which can be opened by long-pressing the Home button on the remote, offers quick access to audio and display settings, connected Ring cameras and smart home controls.

Alexa+ integrated across Fire TV Amazon noted that Alexa+ is built into every part of the redesigned Fire TV OS. Users can search for content using natural language, add titles to their watchlist, check live sports stats, control smart home devices, view photo collections or jump directly to specific scenes using voice commands. The redesigned Fire TV OS is part of Amazon’s broader effort to make navigation quicker and reduce friction between turning on the TV and starting playback. Fire TV mobile app redesigned ALSO READ: CES 2026: Samsung launches Galaxy Book6 series with Intel 18A Core chips The Fire TV mobile app, which many users rely on as a backup remote, has been updated with additional features. The redesigned app lets users browse content, manage their watchlist and start playback on their TV, with a layout that matches the new Fire TV interface. It can also be used as a second screen to discover shows or save recommendations while the user is away from home. The Fire TV mobile app will be available as a free download.