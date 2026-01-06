CES 2026: Google to start rolling out these Gemini features for Google TV

New Gemini AI features coming to Google TV
- New layout: Google has introduced a new visual layout that presents Gemini responses using a mix of images, videos and live sports information, depending on the query.
- Deep dive: For detailed subjects, the company will roll out “Deep dives,” which offer narrated and interactive explainers designed to simplify complex topics.
- Natural language search for Google Photos: Gemini is gaining the ability to search within a user’s Google Photos library using natural language, making it easier to find specific people, events or moments.
- Reimagine: Google is also adding tools such as Photos Remix and immersive slideshow creation for editing and presenting personal photos. It is further expanding creative tools on TV by allowing users to modify personal photos or generate original visual content using features such as Nano Banana and Veo.
- Changing settings with voice: Gemini will also be able to adjust TV picture and audio settings through voice or text commands, allowing users to make changes such as brightness or dialogue clarity without navigating through settings menus.