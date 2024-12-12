Google Pixel 9a could launch in March with these specifications: Details

Google is reportedly planning to launch the Pixel 9a smartphone in March next year, targeting Apple’s anticipated iPhone SE 4 model, which is expected to debut around the same time. According to a report by 9to5Google, the Pixel 9a will be a more affordable variant of the flagship Pixel 9 series, offering notable changes in both design and specifications.

Pixel 9a: Expected design

The Pixel 9a is likely to feature flat side rails, moving away from the visor-style camera housing introduced with Google’s Tensor lineup in recent years. Instead, it will adopt a flat, pill-shaped module housing two cameras, each encircled by a small ring and flush with the phone’s back. This design resembles LG’s smartphones before the brand exited the market.

Pixel 9a: Expected specifications

According to reports, key specifications of the Pixel 9a have surfaced, revealing the following details:

Processor: Tensor G4 chip (same as other Pixel 9 series smartphones)

RAM: 8GB LPDDR5X

Storage: Up to 256GB UFS 3.1

Display: 6.28-inch AMOLED Actua display, FHD+ resolution, 60-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1600 nits HDR brightness, 2700 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Rear Camera: 48MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), 13MP ultra-wide Sony IMX712 sensor

Front Camera: 13MP Sony IMX712 sensor

Battery: 5100mAh

Charging: 23W wired, 7.5W wireless

Durability: IP68 dust and water resistance

The smartphone is expected to stick with an optical fingerprint sensor, aligning with Google’s a-series design choices.

Imaging and battery features

The Pixel 9a is said to include a 48MP primary sensor with OIS, accompanied by a 13MP ultra-wide lens. The 13MP Sony IMX712 sensor will also reportedly serve as the front-facing camera, ensuring consistency across lenses.

The Pixel 9a will likely feature a 5100mAh battery with support for 23W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging.