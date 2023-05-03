Home / Technology / Tech News / Chrome becomes world's most popular desktop browser, Safari ranks 2nd

Chrome becomes world's most popular desktop browser, Safari ranks 2nd

Google Chrome has gained the top spot in the world's most popular desktop browser, while Apple's Safari browser ranked second

New Delhi
Chrome becomes world's most popular desktop browser, Safari ranks 2nd

2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 12:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Google Chrome has gained the top spot in the world's most popular desktop browser, while Apple's Safari browser ranked second.

According to the data provided by the web analytics service StatCounter, Chrome is now used on 66.13 per cent of desktop computers worldwide, while Safari is used on 11.87 per cent of desktop computers in the last 12 months.

Microsoft Edge browser stands in third spot with 11 per cent, and Mozilla's Firefox stands in fourth with 5.65 per cent.

Opera browser is in the fifth spot with a 3.09 per cent share, and Internet Explorer stands in the sixth spot with a 0.55 per cent share.

However, in India, the stats are a little different.

Being the world's most popular desktop browser, Chrome is on top in India as well, with a 90.4 per cent market share, while the second spot has seen some changes in India.

The second position is secured by Firefox -- with a 3.64 per cent market share.

The third spot is secured by Egde in India as well, with a 3.48 per cent share, while Opera is at the fourth spot, with a 1.19 per cent share.

Apple's Safari secured the fifth spot with only a 1.01 per cent market share.

Internet Explorer remains at the sixth spot in India as well, with a 0.11 per cent market share.

 

Also Read

Dell launches Inspiron 24-inch All-In-One desktop: Know price, specs & more

Google Chrome updates to undergo another layer of testing before release

Google Chrome may remove screenshot editing tool from desktop browser

Google Chrome gets price tracker, side panel search, and more: Details here

Samsung re-releases its internet web browser for Wear OS smartwatches

Firefox developer Mozilla acquires fake review detection startup 'Fakespot'

Microsoft introduces Xbox Game Pass' new friend referral programme

Reliance launched first VR headset, JioDive: Check price, features & more

Apple set to launch 15-inch MacBook Air at WWDC 2023 event on June 5

Meta to let users customise reels content feed to show relevant content

Topics :GoogleGoogle chrormeApple

First Published: May 03 2023 | 4:11 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story