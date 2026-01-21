Chromebooks to soon get Gemini in Chrome, similar to macOS and Windows

Google has reportedly started testing Gemini in the Chrome browser on Chromebooks, months after the feature became available on Mac and Windows. According to a report by 9To5Google, the AI-powered feature is now beginning to appear on select ChromeOS devices through the latest Canary builds. This marks the first step toward bringing Gemini’s browser-based tools to Chromebook users.

Google has also confirmed the availability on its support page, stating that Gemini in Chrome will begin rolling out on ChromeOS with Chrome version 144, starting with a limited number of selected devices and expanding gradually.

Gemini in Chrome: Details

Gemini in Chrome initially rolled out on Windows and macOS in September 2025 for users in the US. The feature allows users to access the Gemini AI assistant directly within the Chrome browser. It can reference open tabs, summarise webpages, compare information across multiple sites, and use data from previously visited pages to answer questions.

For example, you could be planning your flight, hotel, and vacation in multiple tabs and work with Gemini to organise your trip. Or, you might be shopping for a new mattress and want to compare all of the different models you are looking at across multiple tabs. The feature appears directly within the Chrome browser, allowing users to interact with Gemini while continuing their regular browsing. This reduces the need to switch between apps or manually copy text when researching or reading online.