BenQ launches 'Game Art' gaming monitor with 240Hz refresh rate: Details

BenQ has launched the MOBIUZ EX271UZ gaming monitor with game-aware colour and tone optimisation technology. This 27-inch gaming monitor sports a QD-OLED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate. The company positions the MOBIUZ EX271UZ as the world’s first “Game Art Monitor.”

BenQ MOBIUZ EX271UZ: Price and availability

Price: Rs 89,998

Availability: Across online and offline retail channels

BenQ MOBIUZ EX271UZ: Details

The BenQ MOBIUZ EX271UZ gaming monitor features a 27-inch fourth-generation QD-OLED panel. The company said that the monitor focuses on accurate colour reproduction and visual consistency in modern AAA games, aiming to reflect how game creators intended their titles to look. The monitor uses software-based colour tuning and pixel-level contrast control to adjust visuals based on the content being displayed.

The MOBIUZ EX271UZ offers a 4K UHD resolution with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms grey-to-grey response time. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and HDMI 2.1 with eARC, making it compatible with both high-end PCs and current-generation gaming consoles. The monitor also includes a remote control for on-screen settings.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp may let iPhone users share group chat history with new members

A key feature is BenQ’s Colour Shuttle system, which uses a trained software model and a database of AAA games to apply preset colour profiles tailored to different game styles. According to the company, the system includes over 120 profiles that automatically adjust colour, tone, and contrast to each game’s art style without manual calibration. Additional processing tools are used to improve tonal transitions and preserve fine visual details on the QD-OLED panel.