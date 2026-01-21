Free Xbox cloud gaming plan with ads may launch soon: What to expect

Microsoft might be planning to release its ad-supported cloud gaming plan more widely. According to a report by Tom’s Guide, some users have started seeing notifications on the Xbox app that say “1 hour of ad-supported play time per session.” It remains unclear when this will officially be rolled out. However, it would be safe to assume that it may happen soon, as the notification has started to surface for it.

Microsoft confirmed earlier last year that it was indeed testing the ad-supported cloud gaming plan. However, after that, there hasn’t been any official confirmation on its release date.

What is Xbox ad-supported cloud gaming plan Xbox's ad-supported cloud gaming plan is an option from Microsoft that will let players stream and play games over the internet without needing to download them to a console or PC. Unlike traditional Xbox Game Pass tiers that focus on downloaded titles, this plan is expected to be rolled out at no cost by integrating ads into the cloud gaming experience, allowing users to access a library of games via streaming on supported devices like phones, tablets, and browsers. Under the ad-supported model, players are likely to see some advertisements which help subsidise the cost of the service. The aim seems to be to attract more casual gamers who want to try cloud gaming without paying full price, while still offering access to a broad range of Xbox games through Microsoft's cloud infrastructure.