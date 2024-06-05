Tech wrap Jun 5: OnePlus community sale, OPPO AI features, iOS18 beta, more

Apple is anticipated to roll out iOS 18 beta for select iPhones soon after the keynote session at its developers-focused event, Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is set to kick off on June 10. While Apple is expected to largely focus on AI integration within its native apps for iPhones with iOS 18, the next-generation platform update is likely to bring new design elements, too.

Priced at Rs 33,490, the Garmin Forerunner 165 series boasts a circular AMOLED touchscreen and packs various activity tracking and health-and-fitness monitoring features. Garmin said that the Forerunner 165 series smartwatch is specifically designed for professional runners and athletes, offering them with suitable training modules and tracking capabilities.

Taiwanese electronic maker ASUS has announced its new range of AI-enhanced laptops, powered by the recently launched AMD Ryzen AI 300 series chips. The new range includes models in its ROG and ProArt series, focusing on gamers and creators respectively. In the ROG line, ASUS announced the Zephyrus G16. In the creators-focused ProART line, ASUS unveiled the ProArt PX13 and the ProArt P16 laptops. All three laptops feature the new AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, which boasts an integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of 50 TOPS AI performance. Additionally, all three laptops feature up to Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics processing unit (GPU) for gaming and content creation.

Google’s video streaming platform YouTube offers various options at the bottom of the video for users to react with and allow sharing the video or to watch later. The number of likes increase when a user taps on the thumbs up icon, but for many users the like button has been vanishing from sight. In what is reportedly a bug, the thumbs up icon under the videos has been disappearing. Although likes on the videos available on the platform still get registered, the icon is no longer visible after tapping, leaving an empty space.

Chinese smartphone brand Realme has announced artificial intelligence features, which will debut with the Realme GT 6 launch on June 20. Touted by the company as an AI flagship killer, the Realme GT 6 will feature AI night vision mode for camera, AI smart removal in image editor, and more.

Google is testing an improved Gemini AI on Gmail for Android. Reportedly, the mailing app is being tested with new Gemini AI features such as smart replies, email summarisation, and next steps suggestions. Consumer technology news platform Android Authority has reported that a new Gemini AI on Gmail for Android does more than just summarising emails and suggesting replies; it responds to some “non-email-related queries” as well.

Apple has pushed its foldable iPhone launch to 2027 over display crease issues, which is common across current generation foldable devices. According to a report by MacRumors, citing South Korea’s TrendForce, Apple is "still evaluating component specifications” as it plans to stick with “strict requirements for crease and reliability." Apple is reportedly concerned about the screen creasing issue that might hamper the long-term durability of the flexible display in foldable.

Chinese smartphone maker Realme on June 5 launched the Narzo N63 in India. The budget smartphone is touted by the company as its thinnest and the only smartphone in its segment with vegan leather back cover. The Narzo N63 boasts AI-enhanced features such as air gestures, rainwater touch display, mini capsule 2.0, AI boost, 50MP AI camera, and AI noise reduction.