Home / Technology / Tech News / Click here: Everything about X trend highlighting image 'Alt Text' feature

Click here: Everything about X trend highlighting image 'Alt Text' feature

Below is an explainer on a recent trend on X (formerly Twitter) where users are posting images with instructions to "Click Here" pointing to the "ALT" text box

Click here trend on X
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 1:06 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The recent "Click here" trend on Platform X, formerly known as Twitter, involves users posting images with a simple instruction to click in the bottom left corner of the picture. Upon clicking, users are directed to a small text box labelled "ALT," containing a description of the image. This trend has gained traction among a diverse range of users, from individuals to major corporations, political parties, and media outlets.

What is ALT text

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ALT text, or alternative text, is a way to describe an image for those who cannot see it. This is especially helpful for people with visual impairments who use screen readers to navigate the internet.

Most modern devices, including smartphones, incorporate assistive features like on-screen narrator on Windows PC, TalkBack on Samsung smartphones, and VoiceOver on iPhones, which read aloud the text on the screen.

ALT text also serves the purpose of aiding search engines like Google and Bing in understanding the content of images, thus improving the relevance of search results.

Why is “Click here” trend facing criticism

Despite its beneficial purpose, the "Click here" trend has faced criticism for its misuse. Some users and organisations have employed it as a marketing tactic or for amusement, rather than providing meaningful image descriptions. This approach can cause confusion and frustration for individuals with visual impairments, undermining the accessibility of the platform.

Importance of ALT text

Notably, some companies have used the trend to raise awareness about the importance of ALT text. For example, Specsavers, a UK-based optical retail chain, shared an image with a clear description explaining the purpose of the "Click here" instruction. They emphasised the significance of ALT text as a vital tool for enhancing internet accessibility and discouraged its trivialisation as a mere joke or marketing gimmick.

While the "Click Here" trend might seem like a joke, it highlights the importance of ALT text for accessibility. Users should be encouraged to use ALT text properly to make X (formerly Twitter) a more inclusive platform.

Also Read

WhatsApp: How-to format text, create bulleted list, use block quote in chat

Samsung rolls out Bixby Text Call in India: What it is, how it works & more

OpenAI reveals Sora, a tool that makes instant videos from written prompts

First image of US spacecraft Odysseus' landing spot on Moon viral: See pic

Sony is testing in-camera authentication to validate original content

OnePlus Nord CE4 India launch at 6:30 pm: Where to watch and what to expect

Acquire this: Technology startup deals are getting pricier, shows data

Data centres put their money in new chip power as GenAI needs grow

As world leans on GenAI, cyber risks are a new worry for organisations

GitHub community in India is going to overtake the US: Sharryn Napier

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :TwitterSocial MediaSocial media appsTechnology

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story