Cloudflare goes down again, causing disruptions across major platforms

Cloudflare, which protects millions of websites from malicious attacks, was down again for a brief period on Friday, disrupting many other platforms like Zerodha, Groww, Canva, Downdetector, etc.

The platform said it is investigating issues with its Dashboard and related Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Customers using the Dashboard or Cloudflare APIs are impacted as requests might fail and errors may be displayed, the company said, reported Reuters.

It stemmed from an automatically generated configuration file designed to manage potential security risks, Reuters reported. The file became excessively large, overwhelming, and crashed the software responsible for handling traffic across several Cloudflare services. “No evidence that this was the result of an attack or caused by malicious activity," the company had said.

Not long before that, other major cloud providers, including Amazon’s AWS and Microsoft’s Azure, reported similar outages. Together with Google Cloud, these three companies account for nearly two-thirds of the infrastructure that underpins the digital ecosystem. Cloudflare, a global provider of cloud services and cybersecurity, offers data centres, website and email protection, data loss prevention, and defences against cyber threats. The company calls its platform an "immune system for the internet", using technology that sits between clients and external traffic to block billions of threats each day. Its worldwide infrastructure is also employed to accelerate internet traffic.