Nothing Phone 3a Lite now available in India: Check price, offers, specs

Nothing’s latest Phone 3a Lite is now available for purchase. Launched in India last month, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor and introduces a new Glyph Light design, an evolution of the company’s signature Glyph Interface. For the Indian market, Nothing has also released a special Blue colour option alongside the previously showcased White and Black finishes.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 20,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 21,999

Colours: White, Black and Blue

Nothing Phone 3a Lite: Availability and offers

Nothing Phone 3a Lite is now available on e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retailers such as Vijay Sales and Croma.

As for the introductory offers, ICICI bank and OneCard customers can avail a bank offer of Rs 1000. Nothing Phone 3a Lite: Details The Nothing Phone 3a Lite features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution (1080 × 2392), a 120Hz refresh rate, and peak HDR brightness of 3,000 nits. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset — the same processor inside the CMF Phone 2 Pro — paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. ALSO READ: Apple confirms iPhone 17 Pro misses a camera feature older Pros still have For imaging, the smartphone includes a triple rear camera system comprising a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera. At the front, it houses a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls. A 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired charging keeps the device running, while an IP54 rating provides resistance against dust and light splashes.

The most noticeable visual change is the introduction of the new Glyph Light — a simplified interpretation of Nothing’s trademark LED-based design. Instead of multiple light strips, the Phone 3a Lite incorporates a single LED element that preserves the core Glyph features such as alerts for essential and silent notifications, camera countdown indicators and customisable light patterns for incoming calls and notifications. Running Android 15-based NothingOS 3.5, the Phone 3a Lite brings several AI-driven features. The highlight is Essential Space, accessed using the Essential Key, which serves as a central hub for saved media and notes. Users can search using natural language prompts and trigger contextual actions such as creating calendar events directly from stored content. The update also adds Smart Drawer for automatic app categorisation, Private Space for safeguarding sensitive data and an App Locker for securing individual applications.