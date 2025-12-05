Meta rolls out unified support hub for Facebook, Instagram: What's new

Meta is rolling out a new centralised support hub for Facebook and Instagram, aiming to make account help faster and more reliable for users worldwide. The company said that the hub brings all support tools into one place, including options to report issues, recover accounts and get instant answers through an AI-powered search.

Meta is also introducing a new account recovery process with smarter verification, stronger security and improved detection systems. It includes features like passkeys and two-factor authentication. The update is now rolling out globally on both iOS and Android.

Meta’s new support hub: What’s new

According to Meta, the new hub acts as a single destination for handling account issues. Instead of searching through different menus, users will now find tools to report problems, recover accounts they no longer have access to, and look up answers through an AI-powered search bar. Meta said that the goal is to help people solve problems quickly without confusion.

AI assistant A major part of this update includes a new AI support assistant that is currently being tested. The assistant is designed to give personalised help with tasks like recovering an account, adjusting privacy or security settings, or managing profile details. Meta is launching it first on Facebook and plans to expand it to Instagram and other apps later. Alongside support improvements, Meta highlighted how AI is helping strengthen account security. According to the company, smarter detection systems have reduced new account hacks by more than 30 per cent over the past year across Facebook and Instagram. The AI models evaluate login behaviour, spot suspicious activity and block phishing attempts in real time. Meta also said its systems are now better at avoiding accidental disabling of accounts, and that the appeals process has become faster with the help of AI-driven decision support.