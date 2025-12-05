2025 Apple App Store Award: Tiimo, Pokemon TCG Pocket, Strava among winners

2025 Apple App Store Awards: Winners
Apps
- iPhone app of the year: Tiimo, from Tiimo
- iPad app of the year: Detail, from Detail Technologies BV
- Mac app of the year: Essayist, from Essayist Software Inc
- Apple Vision Pro app of the year: Explore POV, from James Hustler
- Apple Watch app of the year: Strava, from Strava, Inc
- Apple TV app of the year: HBO Max, from WarnerMedia Global Digital Services, LLC
Games
- iPhone game of the year: Pokemon TCG Pocket, from The Pokemon Company
- iPad game of the year: Dredge, from Black Salt Games
- Mac Game of the year: Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition, from CD PROJEKT SA
- Apple Vision Pro game of the year: Porta Nubi, from Michael Temper
- Apple Arcade game of the year: What The Clash?, from Triband ApS
- Art of Fauna from Klemens Strasser
- Chants of Sennaar from Playdigious
- Despelote from Panic, Inc
- Be My Eyes from Be My Eyes
- Focus Friend by Hank Green from B-Tech Consulting Group LLC
- StoryGraph from The StoryGraph
