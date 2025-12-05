Home / Technology / Tech News / 2025 Apple App Store Award: Tiimo, Pokemon TCG Pocket, Strava among winners

Apple has announced the 2025 App Store Award winners, honouring 17 apps and games for excellence in innovation, user experience, design, and cultural impact

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 11:56 AM IST
Apple has revealed the 2025 App Store Award winners, selecting 17 apps and games for their standout technical execution and cultural influence. The finalists were chosen across 12 categories that highlight achievements in innovation, user experience, design excellence, and broader societal impact. Here is the list of winning apps and games for this year.

2025 Apple App Store Awards: Winners

Apps

  • iPhone app of the year: Tiimo, from Tiimo
  • iPad app of the year: Detail, from Detail Technologies BV
  • Mac app of the year: Essayist, from Essayist Software Inc
  • Apple Vision Pro app of the year: Explore POV, from James Hustler
  • Apple Watch app of the year: Strava, from Strava, Inc
  • Apple TV app of the year: HBO Max, from WarnerMedia Global Digital Services, LLC

Games

  • iPhone game of the year: Pokemon TCG Pocket, from The Pokemon Company
  • iPad game of the year: Dredge, from Black Salt Games
  • Mac Game of the year: Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition, from CD PROJEKT SA
  • Apple Vision Pro game of the year: Porta Nubi, from Michael Temper
  • Apple Arcade game of the year: What The Clash?, from Triband ApS

ALSO READ: Apple confirms iPhone 17 Pro misses a camera feature older Pros still have  Cultural impact winners

In addition to recognising apps and games across Apple devices, App Store editors selected six Cultural Impact winners too. Apple said that these apps and games were recognised for their positive impact, providing users with helpful tools, promoting understanding, and shaping a more inclusive world. The winners are:
  • Art of Fauna from Klemens Strasser
  • Chants of Sennaar from Playdigious
  • Despelote from Panic, Inc
  • Be My Eyes from Be My Eyes
  • Focus Friend by Hank Green from B-Tech Consulting Group LLC
  • StoryGraph from The StoryGraph

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

