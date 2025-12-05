Krafton India returns with new set of BGMI redeem codes: How to win rewards

After releasing the last batch in September, Krafton India returned on December 5 with a fresh set of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) redeem codes. The company has revealed 59 official redeem codes that unlock rewards such as exclusive outfits, weapon skins, and other in-game enhancements. It is possible that, akin to last time, Krafton India plans to release a series of redeem codes over the next few days.

Players can claim these rewards through BGMI’s official redemption website, with all codes valid only until February 28, 2026. Krafton has also cautioned that any codes obtained or used through unofficial channels will be rejected.

BGMI's final set of official redeem codes HEZCZG7NR7G88SUT

HEZDZUQ7SMJK6KA3

HEZEZBRGNWBDGD4H

HEZFZNDKTUGHNRQU

HEZGZU8QUPAAV3PG

HEZHZEJ33H86PBPM

HEZIZEKEUV45K78F

HEZJZK7XEQXRJS44

HEZKZ9QTG9SG3MJM

HEZLZ6K949RKV3CU

HEZMZTKCU4TVVAUW

HEZNZQRQW7W7KF3D

HEZOZWHS4VFP39RA

HEZPZ6D4VNXNMU6B

HEZQZ9RB6PSGFJHW

HEZRZ3UFR9TGXT4H

HEZVZEVBTQTBJEPV

HEZTZX9FG96G9KP3

HEZUZHSWWKSUQDMA

HEZBAZBKR5DDVP73

HEZBBZCBB5RNSATF

HEZBCZWF8ETPV7WJ

HEZBDZPHPV3KD86Q

HEZBEZTWJ6X4FGEQ

HEZBFZXWBMD8AWNK

HEZBGZSHRMG64GE7

HEZBHZ8EXFCS76NS

HEZBIZ7UJK9T8G3E

HEZBJZK56BRWDCH3

HEZBKZQFBP3WUNV8

HEZBLZFSRMJV3C6S

HEZBMZ3NEC95GJ5B

HEZBNZ7MAWA93888

HEZBOZUKTMDDVP98

HEZBPZGVS3XQUATQ

HEZBQZ6E7PRP7B36

HEZBRZJFP6W4AEG9

HEZBVZJVDDMWPGEF

HEZBTZU5KMR3KP6N

HEZBUZEN5P5H3MMV

HEZCAZ3SSEHCEWU9

HEZCBZCD75UP9D9J

HEZCCZSJGMDRQ73F

HEZCDZQW8WNT5WDU

HEZCEZFSEPTHRJ5E

HEZCFZR7SWV8668H

HEZCGZXSVXV4Q4PH

HEZCHZDMUG6J555P

HEZCIZA4ASV68N6V

HEZCJZ59SNWR7BMJ

HEZCKZ8H8JTWQJ3G

HEZCLZJ87PUQVFKG

HEZCMZ893FFDMHVJ

HEZCNZJ9NSRSDV6N

HEZCOZ9HX8DGM7ET

HEZCPZ59Q3HHWQ9S

HEZCQZQ6HXF8E3FT

HEZCRZ3ME8ESFPJH

HEZCVZAKK9XWAEAA How to redeem BGMI official codes Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:

Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.

Type in your in-game character ID.

Enter the correct redemption code.

Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying “Code redeemed successfully” will appear.

Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.