Coming soon: A new system to integrate netbanking, payment aggregators

A new switch is in the making at Bharat Bill Payments System (BBPS), a subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), to streamline netbanking for customers by taking on-board multiple ecosystem stakeholders such as banks and payment aggregators. BBPS, also known as Bharat Connect, is currently testing a middleware solution under the test name Netbanking 2.0, which is expected to go live within the next three to four months, according to people familiar with the matter. Four major banks and about six to eight payment aggregators are part of the current pilot for the payments system. BBPS is expecting to complete end-to-end testing of the new switch by mid-May.

A new way to do netbanking The new switch will not leverage any existing payments system such as IMPS (immediate payment service) technology but will instead focus on creating a new system altogether. “Netbanking 2.0 will be a new payments system, enabling banks, PAs and merchants alike. It will facilitate online merchants that accept netbanking as a payment instrument today, with a better customer experience,” Noopur Chaturvedi, chief executive officer (CEO), NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited (NBBL), told Business Standard. Chaturvedi explained that project timelines and launch dates are contingent on testing and regulatory approvals, and therefore did not comment on a specific launch timeline.

At present, online payment aggregators such as Razorpay, Cashfree Payments or CCAvenue have to partner with each bank separately to ensure netbanking solution is available to their merchants, which includes travel booking websites, e-commerce platforms, digital fashion portals, for payment acceptance. Now, picture this: you’re trying to pay at a merchant outlet using netbanking, but your bank isn’t available through the payment aggregator’s network, making it unlikely, even impossible, that the transaction will go through. This implies that netbanking transactions processed through payment aggregators are not interoperable since a bank separately integrates with each of such entities to cater to a host of merchants.

No more different strokes Additionally, there are challenges such as lack of standardisation, little visibility over categories, and chargebacks, settlements and reconciliations, among others. A payments technology innovation in the form of this new switch is expected to standardise many of these processes. “This new technology is being built in such a way that the network has common connectivity with all the banks. Today, we have to enter a bunch of details before getting connected to netbanking but the new switch will standardise things from an operational perspective,” said Rahul Jain, chief financial officer (CFO) NTT Data Payment Services India.

He added that standardisation will help financial services stakeholders such as banks when it comes to purchases, integrations, and settlements. “There may also be rate standardisation that will happen across the industry and transparency in terms of the rate of net banking, and what price one is procuring the payment instrument at and what is being sold for,” he added. Chaturvedi explained that the creation of a dynamic quick response (QR) code for multi-device flow is also in works as part of the flows for netbanking. “One of the flows available is a two device flow. What we have realised is that a lot of net banking transactions get initiated on bigger workstations and laptops by businesses and individual users. There we have created a dynamic QR so that the customer will be able to pull out the phone and authorize the payment,” she explained.

These QRs are not the same as those used for India’s real-time payments system Unified Payments Interface (UPI) or those for the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). Speeding up settlement The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is working on allowing interoperability for internet banking transactions and facilitating quicker settlement of funds for merchants, former governor Shaktikanta Das had said last year. The move was aimed at addressing delays in the actual receipt of payments by merchants and is a part of the regulator’s payment vision 2025. The RBI had approved implementing such a system for NBBL in March last year.