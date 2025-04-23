Instagram 'Edits', AI-powered video editing app, available on iOS, Android

Instagram has launched a video editing app called Edits, available for iOS and Android devices. Edits is a free video editing app that enables creators to capture, edit, and enhance their video content. Meta, Instagram’s parent company, stated that the app includes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered animation tools to help users elevate their video production.

The Edits app is similar to TikTok’s sister app Cap-Cut, which also allows users to create, edit, and share videos.

What is the Edits app

The Edits app allows users to capture high-quality video and provides creative tools such as keyframing, automatic captions, and various camera settings for resolution and frame rate. These features are designed to make video production more flexible, with easy project management and high-quality, watermark-free exports.

Tools available in the app include auto captions, video overlays, AI image animation, and a built-in green screen—all without requiring additional software. Videos created in Edits can be shared directly or exported to any platform, including Facebook and Instagram. The app supports project-based editing, enabling creators to save, manage, and revisit multiple video projects.

Key features of the Edits app

High-quality video capture

Edits offers users full control over video recording, with support for high resolution, adjustable frame rates, and advanced camera settings. This allows users to film cinematic-quality content directly from their phones.

Professional editing tools

The app includes a range of advanced editing features:

Keyframing: Animates objects and elements over time for precise motion effects.

Video overlays: Allows users to add text, images, or additional videos over base footage.

AI image animation: Uses AI to animate still images or enhance motion for a refined result.

Built-in green screen: Enables background replacement without extra software.

Smart captions and audio tools

Auto-generated captions help make content more accessible and engaging.

Instagram. The Edits app uses an Instagram account for login. Users can post directly to Instagram via the app, which redirects them to Instagram’s post page. The app also maintains a collections folder displaying all reels saved by a user within

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Instagram and Edits, said the new app is designed to help creators express themselves across platforms, rather than being limited to Facebook and Instagram.