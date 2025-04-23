Motorola Edge 60 Stylus goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus is now available for purchase in India. Starting at Rs 22,999 , the smartphone is available on the company's website, some e-commerce platforms and retail outlets. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip, the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus sports a 6.7-inch pOLED display. The phone features a built-in stylus that can be used for advanced creativity features such as AI-powered “Sketch-to-Image” for turning rough sketches into fine images. Additionally, the Edge 60 Stylus offers several Google AI features such as Magic Eraser, as well as its own set of “moto ai” features.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 22,999

Colours: Surf the Web and Gibraltar Sea

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus: Availability and offers

Availability: The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus smartphone will be available on Motorola’s official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and at some retail outlets.

Regarding the introductory offer, customers can get a bank discount of up to Rs 1,500 on select cards. Alternatively, there is an exchange bonus of Rs 1,000 on trade-in deals, valid only while purchasing from Flipkart.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus: Details

The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus features a 6.7-inch pOLED display with 1.5k resolution and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD.

For imaging, the smartphone comes equipped with a 50MP (Sony LYT 700C) sensor with AI-powered image enhancing tools, accompanied by a 13MP (Macro Vision) ultra-wide sensor. At the front, there is a 32MP camera sensor for selfies, video calls, and more.

The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 68W wired and 15W wireless charging. It is rated IP68 for resistance against dust and water splashes and has also received military-grade durability certifications.

Regarding the stylus-led features, there is “Sketch-to-Image” which uses AI to change rough sketches into images. Additionally, the smartphone offers various productivity features such as “Handwriting Calculator” that interprets handwritten formulas in real time.

Apart from Google AI features such as Magic Eraser, Motorola offers its own set of “moto ai” features including:

AI Image Expander: Extends image boundaries beyond the original frame.

Live Call Translation: Real-time audio and text translation for multilingual calls.

AI Transcript Assist: Converts audio to text, enables summaries, and offers text search abilities.

AI Note Assist: Summarises content, extracts tasks, and translates text.

Circle to Search: Lets users circle content on screen to quickly search for more information.

AI Screen Translation: Enables smooth multi-language interactions.

AI Eraser 2.0: Removes unwanted elements in photos with a single tap.

AI SuperLink: Boosts network performance in low-signal areas.

