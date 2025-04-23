Star Wars: Zero Company to debut in 2026, announcement trailer reveals

Electronic Arts has revealed its next Star Wars game and also announced the release timeline for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X. Star Wars: Zero Company will be a single-player turn-based tactics title and it will be released in 2026.

Developed by Bit Reactor, Respawn Entertainment and Lucasfilm Games, the game is set towards the end of Clone Wars and has been described as “gritty and authentic story” featuring an unconventional squad of operatives who take on a new threat to the galaxy.

Star Wars Zero Company: Everything announced

The strategy game was officially revealed on Saturday during the Star Wars Celebration event in Japan, following an earlier leak the week prior. Titled ‘Star Wars: Zero Company’, the game places players in control of Hawk, a former officer of the Republic who assembles a diverse squad of elite mercenaries. These recruits hail from all corners of the galaxy and embody familiar Star Wars roles, such as Jedi, astromech droids, and other iconic character types. Each member of Zero Company will bring unique combat abilities and distinct personalities to the battlefield.

Alongside the announcement, EA unveiled a trailer showcasing a mix of cinematic scenes and in-game footage, giving fans a first look at the strategic gameplay.

In Star Wars: Zero Company, players will guide their squad through a series of tactical missions and investigations spanning the galaxy, all while building and upgrading their central base of operations. According to EA, Hawk’s appearance and combat role will be fully customisable, allowing players to tailor the protagonist to their playstyle. The remaining squad members can be selected from a variety of new Star Wars-inspired classes and species. Each operative’s look, gear, and skillset can be adjusted, with archetypes including Jedi, Clone Troopers, and astromechs.

Building strong relationships with team members during missions will be key to unlocking powerful combat synergies that can turn the tide in battle. Success in tactical encounters will depend heavily on preparation, strategic planning, and choosing the right squad for the job.

At the event, EA unveiled four new original characters from Star Wars: Zero Company: Trick, a battle-hardened clone trooper; Luco Bronc, an expert sharpshooter specialising in incendiary weaponry; Cly Kullervo, a skilled Mandalorian gunslinger; and Tel, a Tognath Jedi Padawan.

EA also revealed that Star Wars: Zero Company will boast one of the largest and most interactive maps ever seen in a Star Wars game. Players will explore iconic planets from various Star Wars media, including Serolonis from The Bad Batch, Vandor from Solo: A Star Wars Story, Mapuzo from Obi-Wan Kenobi, and more.

Although a specific release date has yet to be announced, Star Wars: Zero Company is slated to launch in 2026 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. The game is now available for wishlisting on all supported platforms.

Here’s the official announcement trailer.