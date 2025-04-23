Bethesda launches Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered video game: Details

American video game publisher Bethesda has released the Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S for the price of $49.99. Consumers can also get the game as part of Xbox Game Pass.

The newly launched game is actually a remaster of a 20-year-old game.

What is new

According to a report by The Verge, the remastered edition of Oblivion features a complete visual overhaul designed to take full advantage of modern hardware and comes bundled with the Knights of the Nine and Shivering Isles expansions.

ALSO READ | Delta Force video game now live on PC, Android, and iOS: Check Details Despite the title implying a traditional remaster, developer Virtuous has rebuilt the entire game from the ground up using Unreal Engine 5. The studio has shown several side-by-side comparisons between the original 2006 version and the updated release, highlighting dramatic improvements. Every asset in the game has been recreated, resulting in more detailed environments and far more realistic lighting and shadows.

One of the standout upgrades is the enhanced lip-syncing, made possible by Unreal Engine 5’s advanced animation tools. The gameplay experience has also been reworked with modern improvements to audio design, the user interface, and progression systems. The new levelling system blends elements from both Skyrim and the original Oblivion, aiming to offer a balanced mix of both. Additional tweaks have been made to mechanics like encumbrance, passive abilities, and non-combat features to better align with current gameplay standards, as reported by The Verge.

Bethesda and Virtuous have also revamped Oblivion's third-person perspective, bringing it in line with modern standards, and have introduced sprinting as a new gameplay feature. Key systems like Persuasion and Clairvoyance now have enhanced interfaces, and the HUD, menus, and map have all been redesigned for better usability. Enemy scaling has also been refined, and all character animations have been updated to match the game’s broader visual and mechanical improvements.

As per The Verge, the Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Deluxe Edition is also on the way, featuring extra content including exclusive quests, distinctive armour and weapon sets, horse armour, a digital artbook, and the official game soundtrack.