Home / Technology / Tech News / Semicon India 2025: GlobalFoundries to support companies under DLI scheme

Semicon India 2025: GlobalFoundries to support companies under DLI scheme

At Semicon India 2025, GlobalFoundries announced it will support companies under India's DLI scheme by providing access to design kits, wafer fabrication, and engineering resources

GlobalFoundries
premium
GlobalFoundries will provide approved firms with access to its process design kits (PDKs), multi-project wafer (MPW) fabrication, intellectual property (IP) resources, and engineering support. (Photo Credit: Roslan Rahman/AFP/Getty Images)
Udisha Srivastav New Delh
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 8:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The government on Thursday announced that GlobalFoundries, a global semiconductor company, will extend support to companies approved under the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme. The initiative is part of the company’s India Foundry Connect program, the government said, marking the conclusion of the three-day Semicon India 2025 event.
 
Through this program, GlobalFoundries will provide approved firms with access to its process design kits (PDKs), multi-project wafer (MPW) fabrication, intellectual property (IP) resources, and engineering support. The move is expected to help Indian semiconductor companies accelerate the transition from design to manufacturing, further strengthening the country’s ecosystem.
 
Among other announcements, the government has invited applications for access to electronic design automation (EDA) tools. "In 2025, the ChipIN Centre has powered more than 14 million hours of EDA tools usage across over 350 organisations. We are thrilled to invite applications from startups, small, micro, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) under the DLI scheme and from academic institutions under the Chips to Startup (C2S) programme," said the statement from MeitY.
 
Once selected, startups will gain centralised access to the ChipIN Centre, one of the largest facilities at the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) in Bangalore, offering a range of semiconductor design workflows and solutions.
 
Notably, the ChipIN Centre is collaborating with the Odisha Semiconductor Fab and Fabless Innovation and Acceleration Programme (O-Chip) to catalyse the fabless chip design ecosystem in Odisha.
 
In addition, C-DAC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with US-based Rigetti Computing for co-development and fabrication access. It has also signed Letters of Intent for cooperation with QuantWare (Netherlands) and QuantrolOx (Finland) for superconducting chip design, fabrication, software collaboration, and access to advanced fabrication facilities.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tech Wrap Sept 4: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Pixel drop, Instagram on iPad

AI agents set to cash in big in China as UBS predicts 2026 as key year

Microsoft explores Windows clipboard access on Android with Phone Link app

Samsung Galaxy event highlights: S25 FE, Tab S11 series, Buds 3 FE launched

007 First Light gameplay revealed at State of Play, release date confirmed

Topics :semiconductorTechnologyStartups

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story