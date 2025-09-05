Friday, September 05, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OpenAI to simplify job searches with a dedicated AI-powered hiring platform

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

OpenAI is working on an artificial intelligence (AI) powered hiring platform to connect businesses and employees. Known as the OpenAI Jobs Platform, this platform will position the company as a direct competitor to LinkedIn, which has been slowly including AI features into its application. According to a report by TechCrunch, this platform will likely debut by mid-2026.
 
As per Fidji Simo, CEO, Applications at OpenAI, the platform will “use AI to help find the perfect matches between what companies need and what workers can offer.” She added that it would help offer a dedicated track for small businesses and local governments to access top AI talent.
 
 
The Sam Altman-led company has previously revealed plans of expanding its business in many markets and not being limited to just ChatGPT. The OpenAI Jobs Platform is one of its many new ventures.

How OpenAI will prepare candidates for its Jobs Platform

OpenAI plans to make candidates more suitable for employers and its Jobs Platform by introducing OpenAI Certifications, designed to validate AI fluency at different levels. These certifications will build on the company’s free OpenAI Academy, which helps people access AI learning resources. Candidates will be able to prepare directly within ChatGPT using Study Mode, while businesses can integrate the certifications into their employee development programs.
 
The company aims to certify 10 million Americans by 2030, starting with launch partners such as Walmart, which will roll out AI training to its workforce. OpenAI said the certifications are designed to avoid the pitfalls of traditional reskilling programs by aligning closely with employer needs and delivering training that leads to measurable skill-building. This effort forms part of the company’s broader commitment to improving AI literacy and ensuring workers across industries are equipped to take advantage of new opportunities.

Beyond the OpenAI Jobs Platform

In addition to the Jobs Platform, OpenAI has reportedly been working on an AI-powered browser to compete with Google Search and developing an AI companion with Jony Ive's design startup io. According to a separate report by TechCrunch, earlier in August, Altman expressed interest in exploring the possibility of an AI-powered social media app, and a brain-computer interface startup to compete with Elon Musk’s Neuralink, and more.

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

